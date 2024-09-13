England vs Australia Live Score: 2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 to start at 11:00 PM
England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 13 Sep 2024 at 11:00 PM
Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
England squad -
Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Josh Hull, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024
England vs Australia Match Details
2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.