Explore
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
New Delhi 23oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    TODAY
    AustraliaAustralia
    V/s
    EnglandEngland
    13 Sep, 202411:00 PM
    Live

    England vs Australia Live Score: 2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 to start at 11:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 13, 2024 10:07 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 11:00 PM
    England vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024
    England vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024

    England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 13 Sep 2024 at 11:00 PM
    Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

    England squad -
    Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Josh Hull, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
    Australia squad -
    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 13, 2024 10:07 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024

    England vs Australia Match Details
    2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket England vs Australia Live Score: 2nd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 to start at 11:00 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes