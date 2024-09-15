Explore
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
New Delhi 30oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    TODAY
    AustraliaAustralia
    V/s
    EnglandEngland
    15 Sep, 202407:00 PM
    Live

    England vs Australia Live Score: 3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 15, 2024 6:08 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 PM
    England vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024
    England vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024

    England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 15 Sep 2024 at 07:00 PM
    Venue : Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

    England squad -
    Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Josh Hull, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
    Australia squad -
    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 15, 2024 6:08 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024

    England vs Australia Match Details
    3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket England vs Australia Live Score: 3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes