England vs Australia Live Score: 3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM
England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 15 Sep 2024 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
England squad -
Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Josh Hull, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024
England vs Australia Match Details
3rd T20I of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.