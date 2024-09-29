Explore
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
New Delhi 32oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    England vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 62/1 after 7.1 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 29, 2024 4:07 PM IST
    England vs Australia Live Score: Ben Duckett hit a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling.England at 62/1 after 7.1 overs
    Key Events
    England vs Australia Live Score, 5th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024
    England vs Australia Live Score, 5th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024

    England vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 29 Sep 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

    England squad -
    Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood
    Australia squad -
    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Mahli Beardman, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 29, 2024 4:07 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Ben Duckett smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . England at 62/1 after 7.1 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! STREAKY! Hazlewood comes from around the wicket, bowls it outside off and makes it to come back in. Ben Duckett has a slash at it and gets a thick inside edge which rockets past the stumps towards fine leg.

    Sep 29, 2024 4:04 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: England at 58/1 after 7 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score:
    England
    Phil Salt 45 (27)
    Ben Duckett 13 (15)
    Australia
    Aaron Hardie 1/18 (1)

    Sep 29, 2024 4:04 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Phil Salt is out and England at 58/1 after 6.6 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Good catch, excellent captaincy and Hardie has the last laugh.

    Sep 29, 2024 4:04 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Aaron Hardie bowling . England at 58/0 after 6.5 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Fine shot. A length ball, outside off, Phil Salt uses the width and cuts it between backward point and short third for a boundary.

    Sep 29, 2024 4:01 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Six on Aaron Hardie bowling . England at 52/0 after 6.2 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: SIX MORE! England have clearly made a plan. They have had a look at this Australian bowling and decided to attack the inexperienced bowlers. Not that they haven't attacked Starc or Hazlewood but they are certainly not going to allow Hardie and the rest to settle. Hardie bowls length this time, outside off and Salt swings this over mid on. The ball nearly carries all the way and hits the ropes. The umpires have a check upstairs and the replay shows the ball hitting the ropes on the full. Salt has moved to 41 (25)!

    Sep 29, 2024 3:59 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Six on Aaron Hardie bowling . England at 46/0 after 6.1 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: SIX! SLAP! And he straightaway makes it hard for Hardie! A short ball, around off, Phil Salt swivels a touch and pulls it magnificently over fine leg! Moves to 34 from 23 balls.

    Sep 29, 2024 3:57 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: England at 40/0 after 6 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score:
    England
    Ben Duckett 12 (14)
    Phil Salt 28 (22)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 0/12 (3)

    Sep 29, 2024 3:54 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Ben Duckett smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . England at 38/0 after 5.1 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! SLAM! Well, Hazlewood may be metronomical, but Duckett won't care.

    Most Runs

    Harry Brook
    Harry BrookENG
    240 Runs
    M4
    HS110*
    SR125.00

    Most Wickets

    Matthew Potts
    Matthew PottsENG
    7 Wickets
    Inn4
    Avg21.28
    SR24.85
    Sep 29, 2024 3:52 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: England at 34/0 after 5 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score:
    England
    Ben Duckett 7 (11)
    Phil Salt 27 (19)
    Australia
    Mitchell Starc 0/28 (3)

    Sep 29, 2024 3:50 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Six on Mitchell Starc bowling . England at 30/0 after 4.2 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: SIX! Fortitious for for Salt and England won't mind!

    Sep 29, 2024 3:48 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: England at 24/0 after 4 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score:
    England
    Ben Duckett 6 (9)
    Phil Salt 18 (15)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 0/6 (2)

    Sep 29, 2024 3:44 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: England at 23/0 after 3 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score:
    England
    Ben Duckett 6 (4)
    Phil Salt 17 (14)
    Australia
    Mitchell Starc 0/18 (2)

    Sep 29, 2024 3:44 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Ben Duckett smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . England at 23/0 after 2.6 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! That one bad ball per over mandate from Starc arrives and Duckett profits. It is a length ball, on the pads and Ben Duckett flicks it to the mid-wicket boundary.

    Sep 29, 2024 3:40 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: England at 17/0 after 2 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score:
    England
    Phil Salt 16 (11)
    Ben Duckett 1 (1)
    Australia
    Josh Hazlewood 0/5 (1)

    Sep 29, 2024 3:40 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . England at 17/0 after 1.6 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Not convincing but will still get a boundary.

    Sep 29, 2024 3:35 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: England at 12/0 after 1 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score:
    England
    Phil Salt 12 (6)
    Ben Duckett 0 (0)
    Australia
    Mitchell Starc 0/12 (1)

    Sep 29, 2024 3:35 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . England at 12/0 after 0.6 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Third boundary of the over to end a bizarre opening over!

    Sep 29, 2024 3:34 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . England at 8/0 after 0.4 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! Fortunate for Salt, but a boundary for England. On a length, outside off, Phil Salt is not sure about the movement of the ball.

    Sep 29, 2024 3:32 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Phil Salt smashed a Four on Mitchell Starc bowling . England at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

    England vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! MAJESTIC! Well, Starc does get a bit of shape but he overpitches the ball, around off. Phil Salt comes forward and drives it beautifully through the covers. Wonderful start for Salt and England.

    Sep 29, 2024 3:07 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    England vs Australia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

    Sep 29, 2024 3:07 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Scores: England Playing XI

    England vs Australia Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone and Adil Rashid.

    Sep 29, 2024 2:31 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 5th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024

    England vs Australia Match Details
    5th ODI of Australia tour of England, 2024 between England and Australia to be held at The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
    News cricket England vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 62/1 after 7.1 overs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes