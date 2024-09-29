England vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 62/1 after 7.1 overs

Sep 29, 2024 4:01 PM IST

England vs Australia Live Score: SIX MORE! England have clearly made a plan. They have had a look at this Australian bowling and decided to attack the inexperienced bowlers. Not that they haven't attacked Starc or Hazlewood but they are certainly not going to allow Hardie and the rest to settle. Hardie bowls length this time, outside off and Salt swings this over mid on. The ball nearly carries all the way and hits the ropes. The umpires have a check upstairs and the replay shows the ball hitting the ropes on the full. Salt has moved to 41 (25)!