England vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: AUS up against beleaguered Ashes rivals, look to cement top 4 spot
- England vs Australia Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of ENG vs AUS World Cup 2023 match from Ahmedabad.
England vs Australia Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: This was one of the matches that was earmarked as a potential thriller before the start of this tournament but no one could have imagined the circumstances in which it is now being played. Australia are predictably looking good, well within the race to sealing a top four spot and with a number of key players firing on all cylinders. England's campaign, however, has never picked up throughout this tournament.
England boast some of the biggest names in the game in their batting lineup and are the defending champions as well and yet, after six matches they sit rock bottom in the table with just one win to their name. Australia seemed to be going down that road when they lost their first two matches but have since won four on the bounce. They are now on sitting on eight points at third place.
The oldest rivalry in international cricket, England and Australia have faced each other in a whopping 155 ODI matches. Australia have won 87 of those, England 63 while three have not produced a result. Two of these matches have ended in ties. They have faced each other nine times in the World Cup. Australia won six of these games and England won three.
Here are some pointers pertaining to the England vs Australia World Cup 2023 match:
- England have won just one of the six matches they have played in this year's tournament
- Englanda are languishing at the bottom of the group table
- Australia have won their last four matches on the trot
- Australia had the wood on England between 2003 and 2019
- The last World Cup match between Australia and England was won by the latter in 2019
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 11:58 AM
Some big news elsewhere
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 11:49 AM
David Warner strikes form
It took a while but David Warner seems to be up and running, which is never good news for any opposition team in any format, let alone an England side bereft of confidence and form. Warner recorded scores of 41, 13 and 11 in his first three matches. Since then, he has recorded scores of 163, 104 and 81. Wowza!
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 11:38 AM
Australia's tournament thus far
Australia started out with a a six-wicket loss to India and then a 134-run loss to South Africa, currently the top and second placed teams in the tournament. But that is where there run of defeats ended for now. They went on to beat Sri Lanka by five wickets and then Pakistan by 62 runs. Australia then beat the Netherlands by a whopping 309 runs and their last match was a thrilling five-run win against New Zealand.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 11:26 AM
Australia full squad
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 11:14 AM
England full squad
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 11:04 AM
Hello and welcome!
Whoda thunk, eh? Memories of the Ashes for the ages that England hosted earlier this year is still fresh. So much so that Stuart Broad is still going around, regaling television audiences in the UK of stories from that series, and maybe making the layman think that England actually won the Ashes as well. And yet, this match seems a one-sided contest on form. Australia are in the mix for the semi-finals, as you would expect. England are rock bottom in the table with just one win in six matches, something you would have never expected in a thousand years. A victory for Australia would all but assure themselves a spot in the final four but will England shake out of their stupor now that they are facing their historic rivals at the biggest stadium in the world? We will have to wait and find out.