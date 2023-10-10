England vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Buttler's ENG look to open account, BAN eye upset

ENG vs BAN Live Score, World Cup 2023: After enduring a tough nine-wicket hammering against New Zealand in the World Cup opener, Jos Buttler-led England will hope to open their account when they lock horns with Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will eye an upset and keep the winning run intact. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side had defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in their previous clash.

If we look at the two sides, England of course emerge as favourites, given their reputation and the talent instore. They are filled with match-winners despite their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes being on the sideline. Stokes is unlikely to take part against Bangladesh as well.

For Bangladesh their biggest star is their skipper Shakib. Apart from Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraj too is a player to watch out for. The all-rounder made vital contribution in both front against Afghanistan, and will look to carry forward the rich form. While Litton Das fell early in the previous clash, he'll have to take the responsibility of leading Bangladesh's batting against a red hot English attack.

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, David Willey, Reece Topley

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

