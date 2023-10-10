England vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Match 7: ENG vs BAN head-to-head record and form guide

England face Bangladesh in the seventh ODI fixture of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, in Dharamshala on Tuesday. Jos Buttler and Co. will be aiming to stage a comeback after losing to New Zealand in the tournament opener. After setting a target of 283 runs, England's bowling department crumbled as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra went on to bag unbeaten tons. New Zealand reached 283/1 in 36.2 overs and didn't have a bright start as opener Will Young was dismissed for a golden duck.

England's captain Jos Buttler takes part in a practice session.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Conway and Ravindra stitched together a strong partnership, destroying English bowlers with ease. Conway smacked 152* off 121 balls, packed with 19 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Ravindra hammered 123* off 96 deliveries, clattering 11 fours and five sixes in the process. Moeen Ali was whacked for 60 runs in 9.2 overs and failed to take a wicket. Meanwhile, Mark Wood gave away 55 runs, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran leaked 47 runs respectively. Chris Wood was slammed for 45 runs and Liam Livingstone conceded 24.

Initially, England posted 282/9 in 50 overs, as Joe Root bagged a half-century. Root registered 77 off 86 balls, hitting four fours and a six. For New Zealand's bowling department, Mat Henry took three wickets. Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips took two dismissals each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will aim to build on their win against Afghanistan. Mehidy Hasan was the Player of the Match as Bangladesh clinched a six-wicket victory. Chasing a target of 157 runs, they reached 158/4 in 34.4 overs, courtesy of Najmul Hossain Shanto (59) and Mehidy (57).

Initially, Afghanistan were bowled out for 156 in 37.2 overs, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (47) missing out on a half-century. For Bangladesh's bowling department, Mehidy and Shakib Al Hasan took three wickets each.

Bangladesh are currently fourth in the standings and England (10th) are bottom. A win will be crucial for both sides, and high-octane action is expected in Dharamshala.

Head-to-Head

Both sides have faced each other in 24 ODI matches, with England winning 19 times and Bangladesh coming out on top on five occasions.

Head-to-Head at World Cup

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England and Bangladesh have faced each other in four ODI World Cup matches and the head-to-head record here is not one-sided. England have won twice and even Bangladesh have clinched victory on two occasions. In terms of the highest total posted by Bangladesh against England in the ODI World Cup, it is 280 runs. Meanwhile, 386 is England's highest total against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup history. England's lowest total against Bangladesh in ODI World Cups is 147. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's lowest total against England in ODI World Cups is 143.

Form guide (Last five matches)

England: L-NR-W-Abandoned-W

Bangladesh: W-L-L-NR-W

Did you know?

Jos Buttler averages 48.12 in ODIs against Bangladesh, with five half-centuries in 8 innings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON