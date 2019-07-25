England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score Only Test Day 2 at Lord’s: Joe Root & Co eye redemption

Follow England vs Ireland Only Test Day 2 commentary below -

Live Updates: England start their second innings on 0/0 with Ireland leading by 122 runs.

Preview: Ireland ended England’s World Cup honeymoon in dramatic style on Wednesday, bowling out the host nation for a derisory 85 on the first day at Lord’s as they eyed one of the biggest shocks in Test history. Tim Murtagh took a stunning five for 13 in nine overs on a ground where he plays for Middlesex. Ireland then consolidated their position by making 207 in reply for a first-innings lead of 122. When they were all out, there was still time for one more over and England felt compelled to have nightwatchman Jack Leach, rather than a specialist batsman, face Murtagh. Leach somehow survived a maiden and England closed on nought for nought in their second innings.

