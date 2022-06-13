England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Follow Live updates from Trent Bridge

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Joe Root continues Day 4 on an overnight score of 163 which he has compiled in 200 balls as he pushed England to a score of 473-5 against New Zealand at close of play on the third day of the second Test. New Zealand were all out for 553 runs after batting for nearly two full days but England came in with a positive intent and have got to within 80 runs of that target almost in a single day of batting. However, they have also lost half their batting lineup in the process and Root will now be looking to ensure that they get a lead so as to help the hosts avoid a defeat. If he manages to do so, he will have followed up the unbeaten century in the second innings of the first Test with a double century.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON