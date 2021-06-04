England vs New Zealand: Kiwi's Devon Conway becomes sixth batsman to hammer double ton on Test debut

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway began his Test career in style and shattered a few batting records. In the ongoing first-test against England at Lord’s, the right-hand batsman slammed a century on an opening day and followed it with a double-century as the visitors posted a total of 378 runs after batting first.

Conway got to his double ton with a six-off Mark Wood in the post-lunch session on Day 2. With that particular maximum, he became only the second New Zealand batsman after Mathew Sinclair, and the sixth cricketer overall, to score 200 on Test debut. Back in 1999, right-hand batsman, Sinclair scored 214 in his Test debut against West Indies in Wellington.

A look at highest scores in maiden Test Innings:

287 Tip Foster Eng v Aus 1903/04

222*Jacques Rudolph SA v Ban 2003

214 Lawrence Rowe WI v NZ 1971/72

214 Mathew Sinclair NZ v WI 1999/00

201*Brendon Kuruppu SL v NZ 1987

200 DEVON CONWAY NZ v Eng 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Conway ended the day with an unbeaten 136 off 240 balls and broke former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly’s record of highest individual score of 131 at Lord’s at Test debut.

The very next day, he received a standing ovation at the home of cricket as he went past former England cricketers Ranjitsinhji and WG Grace. Ranjitsinhji held the record for the highest score by a debutant in England for 125 years. He had scored an unbeaten 154 against Australia in 1896 in Manchester. Grace had scored 150 on debut against Australia back in 1880 in Manchester.

Soon, after scoring his historic double-ton, Conway was run out without facing another ball, coming up just short as he sprinted back to the non-striker's end for second run.

Replying to New Zealand's first-innings total of 378 that was anchored by Conway's 347-ball 200, England reached stumps on 111-2 with Burns unbeaten on 59 and Root on 42 not out, their partnership up to 93.