Eng vs Pak - 'Entire focus is on social media': Butt slams Pakistan after loss against inexperienced England in 1st ODI

Pakistan's crushing defeat in the 1st ODI against England by 9 wickets has not gone down well with the cricket fraternity in the country. The fans have been critical of the performance and so have the former cricketers, who have spoken out strongly against the team.

The manner in which Pakistan lost to an inexperienced England side, which was assembled just two days before the start of the series due to a Covid-19 outbreak, has left several former players shell shocked.

ALSO READ - 'I can't say': Legendary Wasim Akram reacts after Pakistan's abject batting failure against England

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who was banned from international cricket due to his role in the infamous spot-fixing scandal of 2010 has been quite vocal on Pakistani cricket on his Youtube channel.

Responding to a question on Pakistan captain Babar Azam's press conference and his usage of the term 'Ghabrana nahi', Butt said that no one is getting scared but such performances leave fans and followers disappointed.

"What else can the captain say? Captain's body language wasn't great. He was looking down and there was nothing calming in his answers. 'Ghabrana nahi' is a term that is being used these days but nobody is getting scared, people get disappointed," Butt said.

Pakistan were bowled out for 141 with only Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan making meaningful contributions with the bat. Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley then made short work of the target as a young and inexperienced English side won on a canter.

ALSO READ - I don’t understand his batting: Ramiz Raja says Pakistan all-rounder should have a ‘profile like Hardik Pandya’

Butt slammed the team management and the players' activities off the cricket field.

"The entire focus is on social media, gatherings and events. They are putting birthday videos and creating some event or the other and putting up videos. The focus should be on cricketing matters which should lead to victories," Butt said.

The Pakistani side are up against it now and they will have to come up with a strong performance in the next outing to pacify the fans back home.