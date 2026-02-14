ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup: Banton’s 63* guides England to five-wicket win over Scotland
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup: Tom Banton was key as England reached 155/5 in 18.2 overs (Target - 153), defeating Scotland by five wickets. Earlier, Adil Rashid took three wickets as England bowled out Scotland for 152 in 19.4 overs.
- 17 Mins agoENG WIN!
- 20 Mins agoEngland - 145/5 (18); Target - 153
- 25 Mins agoOUT!!
- 30 Mins agoEngland need 21 in 24 balls
- 35 Mins agoEngland - 116/4 (14.2); Target - 153
- 41 Mins agoFifty for Banton!
- 47 Mins agoDavidson keeps it tight!
- 53 Mins agoOUT! Leask removes Brook!
- 58 Mins agoOUT! Davidson strikes!
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoBanton attacks Watt
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoEngland - 54/2 (8); Target - 153
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoBethell takes on McMullen!
- 1 Hr 28 Mins agoEngland - 16/2 (3); Target - 153
- 1 Hr 34 Mins agoScotland get the key man! WHAT IS GOING ON HERE!
- 1 Hr 37 Mins agoOUT!! IN THE FIRST OVER!
- 1 Hr 47 Mins agoAction resumes!
- 1 Hr 58 Mins agoSCO - 152 (19.4)
- 11:01 AM IST, Feb 14Scotland lose ninth wicket!
- 10:56 AM IST, Feb 14Davidson eyes strong finish
- 10:48 AM IST, Feb 142 more wickets for Rashid
- 10:43 AM IST, Feb 14Catching practice for England!
- 10:36 AM IST, Feb 14LBW!
- 10:30 AM IST, Feb 14OUT! Bruce departs!
- 10:19 AM IST, Feb 14Berrington counterattacks!
- 10:06 AM IST, Feb 14SCO - 50/3 (7)
- 9:58 AM IST, Feb 14Curran strikes! Scotland are losing quick wickets!
- 9:49 AM IST, Feb 14SCO - 22/2 (3.2)
- 9:45 AM IST, Feb 14OUT! Another wicket for Archer!
- 9:42 AM IST, Feb 14OUT! Archer removes Munsey!
- 9:35 AM IST, Feb 14SCO - 6/0 (1)
- 9:30 AM IST, Feb 14Action begins!
- 9:23 AM IST, Feb 14Time for national anthems!
- 9:08 AM IST, Feb 14Playing XIs
- 9:07 AM IST, Feb 14What did the captains say?
- 9:03 AM IST, Feb 14Toss time!
- 8:45 AM IST, Feb 14Buttler, Archer nearing huge milestones
- 8:37 AM IST, Feb 14Scotland to include Greaves?
- 8:23 AM IST, Feb 14Harry Brook on England vs spin
- 8:07 AM IST, Feb 14Head-to-head in T20Is
- 8:03 AM IST, Feb 14Berrington ready for England clash
- 7:50 AM IST, Feb 14Spotlight on Banton
- 7:33 AM IST, Feb 14Scotland squad
- 7:28 AM IST, Feb 14England's XI
- 7:21 AM IST, Feb 14Hello and welcome everyone!
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup: England bounced back to winning ways, defeating Scotland by five wickets in their T20 World Cup fixture in Kolkata on Saturday. Tom Banton was unbeaten, smacking 63 off 41 balls, as England reached 155/5 in 18.2 overs, in their chase of 153 runs. Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell (32) and Sam Curran (28) also got crucial knocks. Scotland were bowled out for 152 in 19.4 overs, setting a target of 153 runs for England in their T20 World Cup fixture in Kolkata on Saturday. Adil Rashid struck thrice, dismissing Richie Berrington (49), Matthew Cross (8) and Mark Watt (2). Meanwhile, Jofra Archer and Liam Dawson got two-wicket hauls. Initially, England won the toss and opted to bowl....Read More
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: ENG WIN!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: 6-4! Jacks wraps it up for England! The six goes over long on as Wheal sends it full. Then the four is to the deep square leg ropes!
England - 155/5 (18.2); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: England - 145/5 (18); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A full delivery by Watt, and Banton clatters it down the ground for a four! SHOT! Then its a single, followed by a dot. The over ends with Jacks taking a single.
England - 145/5 (18); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT!!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Hard length delivery by Wheal and on off. It is cross-seamed, Curran gets a top-edge, and goes to Cross for a catch!
Curran c Cross b Wheal 28 (20)
England - 132/5 (16.1); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: England need 21 in 24 balls
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A slow length delivery by Watt, outside off. Curran sends it between long on and deep midwicket for a four! Then its a dot, followed by a single.
England - 132/4 (16); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: England - 116/4 (14.2); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A length delivery by Leask, and on middle. Curran pulls it flat over deep midwicket for a six!
England - 116/4 (14.2); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Fifty for Banton!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A full delivery by Currie, outside off. Banton launches it straight down the ground for a four! SHOT! Also gets his half-century!
England - 108/4 (13.4); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Davidson keeps it tight!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Six runs in the 12th over as Davidson keeps it tight. Curran (4*) and Banton (46*) will look to play some smart cricket now.
England - 97/4 (12); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Leask removes Brook!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT!!! HUGE MOMENT!
A length delivery by Leask, on middle and leg. Brook goes for the sweep, and gets it over wide of short fine. OUT!
Brook c Wheal b Leask 4 (4)
England - 86/4 (10.4); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Davidson strikes!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A poor delivery by Davidson, down leg. Bethell goes low to sweep, but fails to get it over short fine. Caught by Wheal!
Bethell c Wheal b Davidson 32 (28)
England - 73/3 (9.3); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Banton attacks Watt
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Watt tosses it up, Banton smacks it over long off for a six, and then its a wide. Then Watt sends it on length, Banton goes on the back foot to pull it over deep midwicket for a six!
England - 73/2 (8.3); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: England - 54/2 (8); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Two runs conceded in the eighth over as Wheal keeps it very tight! Bethell (32*) and Banton (12*) are building a partnership here.
England - 54/2 (8); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Bethell takes on McMullen!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A short delivery by McMullen, Bethell smacks him off the back foot, over cow corner for a six! Then slams him for a four! Another four in the fifth delivery, on the back foot. Ends the over with a dot.
England - 37/2 (5); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: England - 16/2 (3); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Three runs conceded in the third over as McMullen keeps it tight. Banton (1*) and Bethell (5*) take a cautious approach.
England - 16/2 (3); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Scotland get the key man! WHAT IS GOING ON HERE!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A full delivery by Currie and on off. Buttler tries to go over mid-off, but poor timing. McMullen runs back and takes the catch!
Buttler c McMullen b Currie 3 (4)
England - 13/2 (2); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT!! IN THE FIRST OVER!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OPENING BLOW! A good delivery by McMullen, outside off. Salt ends up sending it straight to Bruce at cover point. He can't believe it! OUT!
Salt c Bruce b McMullen 2 (3)
England - 2/1 (0.3); Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Action resumes!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Buttler and Salt open for England. McMullen to bowl the first over.
Target - 153
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: SCO - 152 (19.4)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Confusion as Scotland's innings comes to a close! In the third ball of the final over, Currie is run out!
Currie run out Brook/Buttler 2 (5)
SCO - 152 (19.4)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Scotland lose ninth wicket!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A hard length delivery by Overton, and Wheal hits it straight to long-on for a catch! OUT!
Wheal c Jacks b Overton 2 (3)
SCO - 148/9 (18.1)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Davidson eyes strong finish
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A slow delivery by Archer, full and outside off. Davidson smacks it over deep midwicket for a six! Then its a wide, followed by a single.
SCO - 138/8 (17)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: 2 more wickets for Rashid
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Another wicket for Rashid!
A seamed delivery, off the front of his hand, and its full. Cross gors low for the sweep, straight to deep backward square leg for a catch.
Cross c Banton b Rashid 8 (9)
Then Davidson takes a single and Rashid removes Watt in the final ball!
Watt b Rashid 2 (4)
SCO - 127/8 (16)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Catching practice for England!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Good delivery by Dawson, towards leg. Leask sweeps it to Curran at deep backward square leg for an easy catch!
Leask c Curran b Dawson 1 (4)
SCO - 124/6 (14.1)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: LBW!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Berrington has to leave! A full delivery by Rashid, drifting in. Berrington tries to go for the sweep, ad it hits the front pad. Reviews, three reds! Big wicket!
Berrington lbw b Rashid 49 (32)
SCO - 115/5 (13.1)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Bruce departs!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT!! FLIES STRAIGHT TO CURRAN!
Dawson tosses it up, down leg. Bruce slog sweeps, goes straight to Curran at deep backward square leg for a catch!
Bruce c Curran b Dawson 24 (18)
SCO - 113/4 (12.4)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Berrington counterattacks!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A flighted delivery by Dawson, outside off. Berrington slams it over the non-striker, past long on for a four. Then Dawson tosses it up, sliding it down leg, Berrington goes low to sweep it past backward square leg for a four.
SCO - 90/3 (10)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: SCO - 50/3 (7)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A full delivery from Rashid and Berrington sweeps it backward of square on the on-side for a four! SHOT! Then he takes a single, followed by another as Scotland get to 50.
SCO - 50/3 (7)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Curran strikes! Scotland are losing quick wickets!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A length delivery by Curran, angling across. Jones smacks it down the pitch, over cover for a four! Then he hammers him to deep backward point for another four! Top-edged! Flies over Buttler for a six to third man! Curran responds with a dot and then Jones tries to go big again, Bethell catches it in the deep!
Jones c Bethell b Curran 33 (20)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: SCO - 22/2 (3.2)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A low full toss by Overton and on the pads. Jones glances it backward of square on the on side, past the fielder in the ring. FOUR!
SCO - 22/2 (3.2)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Another wicket for Archer!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: A short delivery by Archer, and McMullen goes for the pull, ends up holing it to deep square leg for a catch! OUT!
McMullen c Salt b Archer 0 (2)
SCO - 18/2 (2.5)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: OUT! Archer removes Munsey!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Back of a length delivery by Archer, and at the stumps. Jones flicks behind square on the on side for a four, and then takes a single. Then Munsey goes straight up in the air, lobs it high and straight. Banton runs in and catches it! Top edged!
Munsey c Banton b Archer 4 (6)
SCO - 18/1 (2.3)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: SCO - 6/0 (1)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Archer begins with a good length delivery and outside off. Munsey doesn't take a run. Then he smacks him for a four in the next ball, over midwicket. Archer responds with a dot, and then concedes a single. Jones taps Archer in front of mid-on and another quick single. The over ends with a dot.
SCO - 6/0 (1)
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Action begins!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Munsey and Jones open for Scotland. Archer to bowl the first over for England.
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Time for national anthems!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Both teams are in the middle for their respective national anthems.
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Playing XIs
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: SCO - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal
ENG - Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: What did the captains say?
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Speaking after winning the toss, England captain Brook said, "We fancy chasing, a quick outfield and a good wicket. Not a curator, but looks good, hopefully restrict them and chase them down. Naming early gives the team clarity and they can prepare more. We were too careful with the bat versus West Indies. Tom Banton is an amazing player of spin, I'll do whatever role is needed for the team."
Meanwhile, Scotland skipper Berrington said, "I would have bated first. Looks similar to the last couple of days, looks like a good batting first. They're a good team, travelled a bit and played under different conditions. We've played a couple of games and are used to the conditions, hopefully, that'll give us an advantage. Same team for us."
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: Toss time!
England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Score: England captain Harry Brook wins toss, opts to bowl.
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Buttler, Archer nearing huge milestones
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Buttler is only 3 runs away from 4000 in T20Is and Archer needs two wickets to get to 50 in the format.
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland to include Greaves?
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Wheal replaced Sharif in Scotland's previous game. But both have been poor and not economical at all. England have been weak vs spin, and we could Greaves included in the playing XI. England have lost 10 wickets to spin in this World Cup.
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Harry Brook on England vs spin
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Harry Brook feels that England don't have a problem against spin. “No, I don't think so. That series against Sri Lanka showed that. I thought we played spin really well out there. They (West bowled) well; they kept themselves in the game the whole time. We lost quite a few wickets in clusters, which never really helps...One thing I would say is we were probably a little bit careful,” he said.
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Head-to-head in T20Is
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: In 2024, which is their only previous meeting in T20Is, Scotland got to 90/0 in a 10-over before rain forced no result. Both sides have unfinished business here!
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Berrington ready for England clash
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Speaking ahead of the match, Scotland captain Berrington said, "We have actually beaten them before in a 50-over game. I don't think we've played them much in T20 cricket. The last World Cup, unfortunately, the game got washed out halfway through...But obviously we've seen a lot of them. For us, it's just preparing well this week, make sure we're focused on what we need to do as a team."
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Spotlight on Banton
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Banton is in poor form lately. He registered three consecutive single-figures across this tournament and the Sri Lanka series. In the second T20I vs Sri Lanka, he did get an unbeaten 54, and needs to rediscover his form again.
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland squad
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Scotland squad - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England's XI
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England have already announced their lineup for the Scotland game and its an unchanged playing XI.
ENG XI - Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup fixture, as England take on Scotland in Kolkata. England need a win to bounce back to contention for the next round.