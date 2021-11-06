England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup: England win toss, opt to bowl in Sharjah
- England vs South Africa T20 Live Updates: A confident English side will take on South Africa as Group 1 is set for a thrilling finish in Sharjah. Follow ENG vs SA Live Scores and Updates.
England vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Updates: England will aim to complete their group stage with five wins out of five when they take on South Africa in the final match of Group 1 in Sharjah on Saturday. England are all but confirmed of a place in the semi-final – unless they face an incredibly huge defeat to South Africa, and Australia defeat West Indies by a hefty margin in the other group game in Abu Dhabi. Temba Bavuma's side, meanwhile, had a poor start to the tournament but the side found momentum with three successive wins. Against England however, South Africa will be focusing on an improved batting performance.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 07:12 PM
Playing XI for both sides
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
-
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 07:03 PM
Toss Update
England win toss, opt to bowl against South Africa in Sharjah
-
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 06:55 PM
Morgan strives for more improvement
"They want to continue to get better because they know that once you lose that drive in trying to achieve things individually and as a team, it has a big repercussion effect on the wider game and throughout our country."
-
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 06:42 PM
Bavuma wants a “flexible” batting unit
“We've really had to graft as a batting unit. We've always spoken about being flexible, and looking at the players that we have in the team, I felt that I could do a role up front but I could also do a role within the middle. We've had a guy like Rassie [van der Dussen] go in earlier because we know if he has the opportunity to face a considerable amount of balls he can really put a bowling attack under pressure. A guy like Reeza [Hendricks] has come off well recently at the top of the order. So we're trying to utilise that form,” Bavuma said ahead of the game.
-
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 06:27 PM
Injury updates
England: Tymal Mills was ruled out of the rest of the edition earlier this week, so there will at least be one change in the England XI.
South Africa: There are no injury concerns. Temba Bavuma had some injury concerns with his thumb, and Tabrazi Shamsi with his groin, but both seem to be holding up well.
-
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 06:15 PM
England vs South Africa - H2H
England are marginally ahead of South Africa in the number of wins in head-to-head stats between the two sides.
Matches: 21
England wins: 11
South Africa wins: 9
NR: 1
-
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 06:06 PM
South Africa chasing semi-final spot
It has been an eventful edition for South Africa. The players arrived for the 2021 T20 World Cup amid administrative turmoil in CSA, and the board faced further flak for not including Faf du Plessis in the squad on social media platforms. The side, then, lost its opening game against Australia and controversy erupted ahead of their second game when Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable, following CSA's directive on 'taking a knee'.
One would think such incidents would hamper the harmony of the side, but instead, it has brought the side closer. South Africa went on to win three successive games and now find themselves fighting for a semi-final berth. They face a tough English challenge, however.
-
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 05:58 PM
England virtually through to semis
With a brilliant Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.183, England have almost assured a semi-final spot. Australia (+1.031), who are currently taking on the West Indies, have a higher NRR than South Africa (+0.742), and it is unlikely that the Aussies will displace England on virtue of higher NRR.
It has been a formidable performance from England in the Super 12, who have been convincing in all of their four victories. With the bat, Jos Buttler has been central to England's consistent performances, while spin-twins Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, along with Chris Jordan, hold key for the side with the ball. England received a blow ahead of their match against South Africa when Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament with an injury.
-
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 05:48 PM
England vs South Africa - Match 39
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 2021 T20 World Cup, Match 39 - England vs South Africa. England are all but secured of a semi-final spot, but for South Africa, this game is a virtual quarterfinal.