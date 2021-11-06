England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup: England win toss, opt to bowl in Sharjah

England vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Updates: England will aim to complete their group stage with five wins out of five when they take on South Africa in the final match of Group 1 in Sharjah on Saturday. England are all but confirmed of a place in the semi-final – unless they face an incredibly huge defeat to South Africa, and Australia defeat West Indies by a hefty margin in the other group game in Abu Dhabi. Temba Bavuma's side, meanwhile, had a poor start to the tournament but the side found momentum with three successive wins. Against England however, South Africa will be focusing on an improved batting performance.