Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / England vs Sri Lanka: 10 overs, 5 maidens, 18 runs, 4 wickets - Chris Woakes delivers stellar bowling performance
cricket

England vs Sri Lanka: 10 overs, 5 maidens, 18 runs, 4 wickets - Chris Woakes delivers stellar bowling performance

Woakes' stellar bowling performance helped England in bowling out Sri Lanka for 185 in the first ODI to set themselves up for an easy chase.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:12 PM IST
England's Chris Woakes bowls a delivery.(AP)

England fast bowler Chris Woakes delivered a stellar performance in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The right-arm bowler picked up four wickets in his 10 overs and gave away just 18 runs. Woakes also bowled five maidens in his spell.

With 5 maiden overs in his spell, Woakes' reached the third in the list of England bowlers with most maiden overs in 50 overs ODIs match, only after James Anderson and DR Pringle.

Stats.

Woakes' stellar bowling performance helped England in bowling out Sri Lanka for 185 in the first ODI to set themselves up for an easy chase.

Also read: Jhulan Goswami says Indian team will try various options during England series

Captain Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga scored fifties each but it was not enough for Sri Lanka to put on a challenging total on the board.

Woakes, in the match, dismissed Patham Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Hasaranga, and Dhananjaya Lakshan.

England had won the toss and opted to bowl in the match. The two teams are meeting after they played a three-match T20I series between themselves, which England won by 3-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england cricket team sri lanka cricket team
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video

New jumping spider species named after 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP