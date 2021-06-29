England vs Sri Lanka: 10 overs, 5 maidens, 18 runs, 4 wickets - Chris Woakes delivers stellar bowling performance

England fast bowler Chris Woakes delivered a stellar performance in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The right-arm bowler picked up four wickets in his 10 overs and gave away just 18 runs. Woakes also bowled five maidens in his spell.

With 5 maiden overs in his spell, Woakes' reached the third in the list of England bowlers with most maiden overs in 50 overs ODIs match, only after James Anderson and DR Pringle.

Stats.

Woakes' stellar bowling performance helped England in bowling out Sri Lanka for 185 in the first ODI to set themselves up for an easy chase.

Also read: Jhulan Goswami says Indian team will try various options during England series

Captain Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga scored fifties each but it was not enough for Sri Lanka to put on a challenging total on the board.

Woakes, in the match, dismissed Patham Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Hasaranga, and Dhananjaya Lakshan.

England had won the toss and opted to bowl in the match. The two teams are meeting after they played a three-match T20I series between themselves, which England won by 3-0.