'Before World Cup, we are trying to settle down few things': Goswami says India will try various options against England

During the course of the ODI series against hosts England, the India women's cricket team will try out various options and combinations that can be used in next year's ODI World Cup in New Zealand, veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami has revealed.

India's senior middle-order batters like skipper Mithali Raj, Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma were all guilty of wasting as many as 180 odd deliveries in the first ODI which England won by eight wickets chasing a modest target of 202.

While Goswani did not give a particular answer on the batting position of vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur but did not fail to indicate that the team will be trying out multiple options.

"Well, we are trying to settle our combination. We are trying to create a few options. Now which options will click for us, we are (still) searching for that. Whatever things will happen (options we finalise), the management will take a call before the World Cup," Goswami said on the eve of second WODI against England.

"Before the World Cup, we are trying to settle down a few things. Hopefully, in the coming matches, coming series, we will sort out all those things."

When one aspect of batting line-up doesn't fire, the other comes under pressure automatically. However, lanky speedster Goswami remarked that young opener Shafali Verma should be put under the burden of high expectations and that the middle-order will click.

"Well...It's is just the first match for Shafali. Day before yesterday, she made her debut in ODI cricket. We are expecting so much from her because that is the impact she has had," Goswami, world's highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs, wants everyone to cut some slack when it comes to analyzing the performance of a teenager.

" We just need one good knock from one among the top 3. They will definitely score runs. Just these things happen in cricket," Goswami said about the consumption of 180 dot balls.

The second ODI begins on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)