ICC Women’s ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj returns in Top 5, major gain for Shafali Verma

Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj is back in the top 5 of the ICC ODI rankings following her half-century in the opening game of the three-match series against England. She gained three slots to grab fifth place with 725 rating points.

Mithali, who returned to the top five for the first time since October 2019, played a 72-run innings off 108 balls in the first ODI which India lost by 8 wickets. Her knock rescued the visitors after a terrible start, getting reduced to 27 for 2 inside the first ten overs. The Indian eves set England a target of 202 which wasn’t challenging enough for the hosts.

Meanwhile, the top-ranked T20I batter Shafali Verma has entered the ODI rankings in 120th place after scoring a 14-ball 15 on debut. All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has re-entered in 97th place among batters and 88th among bowlers.

England opener Tammy Beaumont has consolidated her top position after her player of the match effort, gaining 26 rating points to reach 791 after her unbeaten 87 while Natalie Sciver’s 74 not out sees her inch up from ninth to the eighth position in the latest women’s ranking update, which is carried out on Tuesdays.

In the bowlers’ list, fast bowler Anya Shrubsole has progressed three places to eighth after grabbing two wickets in the match while left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, top-ranked in T20Is, has gained four slots to reach 10th position with a haul of three for 40 that included the scalps of Mithali and Harmanpreet Kaur. Kate Cross has moved up three places to 25th.