Explore
Thursday, July 11, 2024
New Delhi 43oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi430C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    England vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 218/3 after 45.3 overs

    July 11, 2024 3:55 PM IST
    England vs West Indies Live Score: Joe Root hit a Four on Jayden Seales bowling.England at 218/3 after 45.3 overs
    Key Events
    England vs West Indies Live Score: 1st Test Day 2: ENG vs WI Live Updates
    England vs West Indies Live Score: 1st Test Day 2: ENG vs WI Live Updates
    England vs West Indies Live Score :

    Day 2 Highlights :
    • England 201/3 in 43.1 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 11, 2024 3:55 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: Joe Root smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . England at 218/3 after 45.3 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! LOVELY! A classic cover drive by one of England's finest.

    July 11, 2024 3:55 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: Joe Root smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . England at 214/3 after 45.1 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Military-medium short ball, around off, Joe Root swivels and pulls this to the left of fine leg. He starts to run, but then gives it up.

    July 11, 2024 3:52 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: England at 210/3 after 45 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score:
    England
    Harry Brook 41 (45)
    Joe Root 20 (53)
    West Indies
    Alzarri Joseph 0/71 (11)

    July 11, 2024 3:52 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: Harry Brook smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . England at 210/3 after 44.5 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Wonderful stroke.You give him width and he will surely punish you. He moves into the 40s with this boundary. Short ball, wide outside off. Brook hangs back, and crunches it through the gap at cover-point for four runs.

    July 11, 2024 3:47 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: England at 205/3 after 44 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score:
    England
    Harry Brook 37 (40)
    Joe Root 19 (52)
    West Indies
    Jayden Seales 2/39 (11)

    July 11, 2024 3:44 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: Harry Brook smashed a Four on Jayden Seales bowling . England at 201/3 after 43.1 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! A gorgeous cover drive this time by Brook. Jayden Seales serves a half-volley, outside off. Brook stays still and creams it through the gap at covers for a fine boundary. First boundary on Day 2 for England.

    July 11, 2024 3:42 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: England at 197/3 after 43 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score:
    England
    Harry Brook 29 (34)
    Joe Root 19 (52)
    West Indies
    Shamar Joseph 0/50 (11)

    July 11, 2024 3:38 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: England at 190/3 after 42 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score:
    England
    Joe Root 16 (51)
    Harry Brook 25 (29)
    West Indies
    Jayden Seales 2/31 (10)

    July 11, 2024 3:33 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: England at 190/3 after 41 overs

    England vs West Indies Live Score:
    England
    Joe Root 16 (45)
    Harry Brook 25 (29)
    West Indies
    Shamar Joseph 0/43 (10)

    July 11, 2024 2:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024

    England vs West Indies Match Details
    1st Test (Day2) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 between England and West Indies to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground, London at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket England vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 218/3 after 45.3 overs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes