England vs West Indies Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM
July 20, 2024 2:34 PM IST
England vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 3) of West Indies tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
England vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test of West Indies tour of England, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- Drinks: West Indies 48/0 in 14.0 overs
- West Indies 53/0 in 14.5 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 53 off 89 balls between K Brathwaite (30) and M Louis (21)
- Change of ball: West Indies 64/1 in 17.4 overs
- Lunch: West Indies 89/3 in 26.0 overs
- West Indies 101/3 in 29.1 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 53 off 94 balls between A Athanaze (38) and K Hodge (14)
- Drinks: West Indies 137/3 in 40.0 overs
- K Hodge dropped on 16 by J Root in 41.1 overs
- West Indies 153/3 in 42.3 overs
- A Athanaze maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 67 balls (9x4) (0x6)
- 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 140 balls between A Athanaze (53) and K Hodge (43)
- K Hodge Test fifty: 51 runs in 85 balls (8x4) (0x6)
- West Indies 200/3 in 49.5 overs
- Tea: West Indies 212/3 in 52.0 overs
- Change of ball: West Indies 223/3 in 54.3 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 153 off 197 balls between A Athanaze (71) and K Hodge (74)
- West Indies 251/3 in 59.1 overs
- K Hodge maiden Test hundred: 101 runs in 143 balls (17x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: West Indies 293/4 in 68.0 overs
- West Indies 302/4 in 73.4 overs
- Referral 1 (74.4 ovs): K Hodge against ENG (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 3, WI: 3) (Retained)
- West Indies 305/5: K Hodge lbw b Chris Woakes 120(171)
- New ball taken: West Indies 346/5 in 83.1 overs
- West Indies 351/5 in 83.4 overs
- Stumps: West Indies 351/5 in 84.0 overs
