England vs West Indies Live Score: 3rd Test (Day 1) of West Indies tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

England vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test of West Indies tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jul 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : Edgbaston, Birmingham
England squad -
Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Dillon Pennington, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Kirk Mckenzie, Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph...Read More
England vs West Indies Match Details
