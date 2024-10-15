England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women won the toss and elected to field
- 41 Mins agoEngland Women Playing XI
- 41 Mins agoWest Indies Women Playing XI
- 41 Mins agoToss Update
- 13 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 15 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
England Women squad -
Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone
West Indies Women squad -
Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James...Read More
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: England Women Playing XI
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: England Women (Playing XI) - Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Dani Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: West Indies Women Playing XI
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.
England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Toss Update
England Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between England Women and West Indies Women to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.