    Live

    England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women won the toss and elected to field

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 15, 2024 7:05 PM IST
    England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women won the toss and elected to field in the Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
    Key Events
    England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
    England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024

    England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 15 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    England Women squad -
    Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone
    West Indies Women squad -
    Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 15, 2024 7:05 PM IST

    England Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: England Women Playing XI

    England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: England Women (Playing XI) - Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Dani Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

    Oct 15, 2024 7:05 PM IST

    England Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: West Indies Women Playing XI

    England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.

    Oct 15, 2024 7:05 PM IST

    England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Toss Update

    England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women won the toss and elected to field

    Oct 15, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024

    England Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
    Match 20 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between England Women and West Indies Women to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

