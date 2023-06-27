England's full schedule for ICC World Cup 2023: Venues and dates of all matches
England will play the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
England enter ICC World Cup 2023 as the defending champions. They have been the standard to meet in short-form cricket since Eoin Morgan’s appointment as captain following the disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign. The turnaround was first noticed in an ICC event in the T20 World Cup in 2016 when the Three Lions finished as the runners-up. Since then, they have been changing the dynamics of cricket as their batting lineup consisting of power from top to bottom earned them the famous super over win over New Zealand in 2019. Jos Buttler would continue building on that foundation, with England looking truly dominant in last year’s T20 World Cup.
Conditions will be trickier on the subcontinent for the English, and there will be a reliance on the quality spin from Adil Rashid, with question marks over whom the second spinner might be. It will also be interesting to see how England’s belligerent and attacking style will translate to subcontinental conditions.
It is tough to rule out England on any surface purely because of the power present throughout their lineup, but there might be enough question marks for England fans to be slightly worried.
England's full schedule for World Cup 2023
October 5: England vs New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
October 10: England vs Bangladesh at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
October 14: England vs Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
October 21: England vs South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
October 26: England vs Qualifier 2 at the Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru
October 29: England vs India at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow
November 4: England vs Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
November 8: England vs Qualifier 1 at the MCA Stadium in Pune
November 12: England vs Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata