England's Rehan Ahmed achieves spectacular feat with historic 5-wicket-haul in 3rd Test against Babar Azam-led Pakistan

Days after taking his first-ever scalp for the Three Lions in his debut Test match, teenage spinner Rehan Ahmed entered his name in the record books during the third and final encounter between England and hosts Pakistan on Monday. Ahmed is the youngest player to debut for England at 16 years and 126 days. The promising young talent bagged his maiden five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the Karachi Test match.

For the record, the England youngster has become the youngest man to take five wickets on his Test debut. Ahmed shattered the Test record when he got the better of Agha Salman, who was dismissed in the 75th over of Pakistan's innings. The England spinner removed the likes of Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Salman to complete his first-ever five-wicket haul that too in his debut match for the Three Lions.

Ahmed shared eight wickets with senior spinner Jack Leach as the Babar-led Pakistan side was bowled out for 216 in 74.5 overs. Ahmed had also bagged two wickets in Pakistan's 1st innings. Ahmed's bowling heroics has put England in the driving seat as the visitors are eyeing a 3-0 whitewash of the Pakistan side in Karachi.

England posted 354 in its 1st innings while the Babar-led Pakistan side mustered 304 in their first essay of the third and final Test of the bilateral series. Ben Stokes-led England need 167 runs to win the third and final Test after Pakistan folded for 216 in the 2nd innings. A third straight win for Stokes and Co. in Karachi will seal Pakistan's first-ever Test series whitewash at home. Earlier, the Stokes-led England side thrashed Babar's Pakistan in the series opener by 74 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. England then upstaged Pakistan in the 2nd Test by 26 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

