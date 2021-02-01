‘English cricket still doesn’t understand spin’: Graeme Swann explains what England spinners ‘really need’

Ahead of the first Test against India in Chennai, former England spinner Graeme Swann stated that the current England team lacks in understanding the spin bowling.

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, the former cricketer mentioned how Joe Root's field placement against spinners in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka tour was questionable. Though England managed to win the series 2-0 before travelling to India, Swann believes that there’s a lot of work has to be done.

“English cricket still doesn’t really understand spin or captain it well — and that’s not a dig at Joe Root,” Swann told Daily Mail.

“One thing I will say, and Bumble (David Lloyd) mentioned this on Sky in the Sri Lanka series, is that I can’t understand having a deep cover to spinners like Joe did. It’s just a field placing for a dirty ball. By all means, play with a long-on or long-off or deep midwicket if you’re trying to tempt the batsman into something, but never ever have a deep cover.”

Swann further suggested that the England spinners need to have a ‘bit of swagger’ while bowling against India.

“And what England’s spinners really need is a bit of swagger. Very few players feel that way in international cricket because of the amount of respect they give the opposition and the awe and wonder at being there.

“If I could sit down with Jack Leach and Dom Bess now, I would tell them to just go out there and think, 'This is where I belong',” he said.

India and England are gearing up for the first Test which begins in Chennai on Friday.

Earlier on Monday, members of the Indian and England cricket teams have returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their six-day quarantine, clearing the way for their first full-strength net sessions from Tuesday.