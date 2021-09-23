Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Enjoying the way I am batting': Shikhar Dhawan after regaining IPL 2021 Orange Cap
cricket

'Enjoying the way I am batting': Shikhar Dhawan after regaining IPL 2021 Orange Cap

Dhawan's 42-run innings helped him climb back to top of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list and regain the cap from Punjab Kings' KL Rahul.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan.(IPL)

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Friday continued his good run of form in the Indian Premier League as he stepped out to chase 135 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite his opening partner Prithvi Shaw getting dismissed early for 11, Dhawan carried on and settled down DC's innings along with a returning Shreyas Iyer.

Dhawan and Iyer added 52 runs together as the left-hander scored 42 runs off 37 balls. His innings comprised of six fours and a six. He was undone by Rashid Khan in the 11th over, but the damage was already done.

Also read: 'What is he doing' - Brian Lara shocked at Kedar Jadhav's review after being given out LBW to Anrich Norte

Dhawan's 42-run innings helped him climb back to top of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list and regain the cap from Punjab Kings' KL Rahul. On being asked about the same, Dhawan said that he is enjoying the way he is batting as of now.

“I'm enjoying wearing the cap, I'm enjoying the way I'm timing the ball. Not very true, this surface, it stopped a bit, and we had to plan the game according to the wicket.” he said on Star Sports after the match.

RELATED STORIES

"So it was good to go out there and secure a win. I consciously made an effort to increase the tempo and strike-rate, because I wanted to be an impacful player for my side. 

"It was just about the execution. Rabada and Nortje are our gun bowlers. Rabada always gets us the wicket. 

“Nortje has great pace and his game has improved too, so they are troubling the batsmen. Absolutely enjoying being at the top of the table,” Dhawan signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'What is he doing': Lara shocked at Jadhav's review after being given out LBW

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after DC vs SRH match

Pietersen 'not surprised' to see Warner dismissed for 0 vs DC, gives reasons

'Best fast bowlers at the moment': Williamson's high praise for DC pacers
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP