‘Enough is enough’: David Warner's offer to make stunning Test comeback vs India slammed by ex-Australia captain

Former Australia women's skipper Lisa Sthalekar has lashed out at David Warner for expressing a desire to make a U-turn on his retirement for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next month against India. Warner, who bid adieu to Test cricket cricket earlier this year, stunned everyone with his recent statement on willing to return to Australian whites if the team needs him for BGT. Australia's David Warner kisses the coat of arms on his helmet as he leaves the field in his last test match.(REUTERS)

Warner finished his illustrious Test career with 8786 runs in 112 matches, including 26 centuries and 37 fifties. He also got to play his final match on his home ground - Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He scored a fifty in his final innings.

Sthalekar was baffled that Warner, who got the chance to get a farewell on his own terms which didn't allow the young openers to get tested once again, trying to make things difficult for them.

“What baffles me is that this guy had his swansong last summer to say farewell and finish on his terms. One could argue that because of that allowance, the team is in this situation as selectors didn’t use those Tests wisely to blood the next opener," Lisa Sthalekar told The Nightly.

"Therefore, Warner suggesting to answer the mayday call if it was to come, will only kick the issue down the road again. With England coming out next summer, enough is enough," she added.

Australia tried their star batter Steve Smith in the opening slot to replace retired Warner, but the move didn't work out. Smith's form dipped while playing as an opener, as he scored just 171 runs in four Tests at an average of 28.50. Australia's chief selector George Bailey has already confirmed that Smith was moved to the number four spot in the middle order.

My hand is up if CA desperately need someone: David Warner

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia is once again in a tricky position to find an ideal opening partner for Usman Khawaja. Warner recently stated he is ready to play a Sheffield Shield game to prove his match fitness if Australia wants him to return.

“I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game (first round of the shield) since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation," Warner told Code Sports recently.“Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play. I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish. (But) my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I’m not going to shy away from that," he elaborated.