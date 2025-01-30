Entry with Aadhaar, last-minute broadcast, extra security: How Virat Kohli’s return transformed Ranji pre-match rules

India’s premier domestic red-ball tournament, the Ranji Trophy, has struggled to capture mainstream attention. Even though major emphasis has been on players' performances in the first-class tournament, Ranji Trophy isn't as significantly popular in terms of viewership, as compared to domestic limited-overs tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Delhi's player Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 cricket match between Delhi and Railways(Hindustan Times)

However, that changed the moment Virat Kohli confirmed his availability for Delhi’s squad for their clash against Railways, marking his first appearance in the competition in 12 years. His presence has not only reignited interest in the tournament but also triggered an extraordinary response from fans, administrators, and broadcasters alike.

Aadhaar Card entry

With Kohli set to don the whites for Delhi, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has made special arrangements to accommodate the expected surge in spectators at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DDCA Secretary Ashok Kumar Sharma anticipates a crowd of at least 10,000 on the opening day alone.

To manage the turnout efficiently, the association has decided to allow free entry for fans, with the only condition being that they must bring an original Aadhaar card and a photocopy for verification.

“The Gautam Gambhir Stand will be open for spectators, and they can enter through Gate No. 16 and 17. Gate No. 6 will be open for DDCA members and guests. We have made arrangements for the fans just like an international or IPL match,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

The initiative is a significant departure from the usual Ranji Trophy protocol, where domestic matches often struggle to draw crowds.

JioCinema steps in at the last minute

Another testament to Kohli’s impact is the last-minute decision by JioCinema to broadcast the match live. The fixture was not originally on the broadcaster’s schedule, but with the immense anticipation surrounding Kohli’s participation, they swiftly made arrangements for live coverage.

“The kind of interest we had for the Mumbai vs J&K match, where Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal played, was insane. With Virat Kohli playing in Delhi, we expect the same amount of attraction for this match as well. This is completely our prerogative. We took the call the moment Virat made himself available for the match,” a JioCinema official stated.

The move highlights the commercial pull Kohli commands, even in domestic cricket.

Heightened security

Recognizing the potential security challenges that come with a superstar’s presence, the DDCA has requested additional police forces from the Delhi Police to ensure safety within and around the stadium.

“This is not a normal Ranji Trophy match. Apna Cheeku khel raha hai (Our Cheeku is playing). We have requested the Delhi Police to provide additional personnel for the next four days. We’ll also have our own private security arrangements,” Sharma confirmed.

Given Kohli’s stature, a large number of fans are expected to turn up.

Social media frenzy

Kohli’s return has sent social media into overdrive, with fans and cricket enthusiasts discussing the significance of his comeback to domestic cricket. #ViratKohli and #RanjiTrophy have been trending, with several users celebrating his decision to play in a competition often overlooked in the age of T20 leagues.

For many, his return is a throwback to the era when Indian players regularly featured in domestic matches to refine their red-ball skills. His decision to play in the Ranji Trophy comes at a time when Test cricket is facing stiff competition from franchise leagues, making it all the more significant.

Welcome boost for domestic cricket

Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy has done more than just draw eyeballs – it has reaffirmed the importance of first-class cricket in nurturing India’s future stars. While modern cricket increasingly revolves around T20 leagues, Kohli’s decision to return to the domestic fold serves as a powerful endorsement of the red-ball format’s relevance.

For now, all eyes will be on the Arun Jaitley Stadium as fans, broadcasters, and the cricketing fraternity witness a rare sight – Virat Kohli, the modern-day great, walking out in Delhi whites.