Eoin Morgan keen to lead England in next year's T20 World Cup

England lost a dramatic contest by five wickets to New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, putting an end to their dream of becoming the reigning champions in the one-day and T20 formats. 
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England captain Eoin Morgan embrace after the match (REUTERS)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Reuters |

England captain Eoin Morgan hopes to lead the team at the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, the 35-year-old said after his side bowed out of this year's edition in the semi-finals on Wednesday. 

Morgan, who led England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019, has played more than 100 T20 internationals for the team.

Asked if he would like to continue as captain after Wednesday's defeat, Morgan said: "I hope so."

“I'm still offering enough within the side. I absolutely love playing cricket at the moment for that changing room.” 

"The guys give everything. They're at the forefront of change on and off the field and we have a lot of things to be proud about. I'm incredibly proud to be the leader."

England won the T20 World Cup in 2010. 

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text) 

t20 world cup
