England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: ENG vs NZ; Morgan, Williamson eye final berth
- ENG vs NZ Semi Final Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Eoin Morgan's England take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi final of the T20 WC in Abu Dhabi. Can the Black Caps avenge the 2019 WC final defeat? Follow England vs New Zealand live score and updates on the live blog.
England Vs New Zealand Live Score: We are now in the business end of T20 World Cup 2021 and to get the knockouts stage off the mark, we have Eoin Morgan-led England locking horns with Kane Williamson-marshaled New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 WC. Both sides head into the contest on the back of four wins and a defeat each. Apart from the fact that they are two of the best T20I sides in the world currently, the encounter will be watched keenly as the Black Caps would look to avenge their 2019 World Cup's final defeat. Yes, I am talking about THAT match. Whether or not the Kiwis are able to remains to be seen. However, one can be assured of top-notch cricket in Abu Dhabi today.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:51 PM IST
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Live Score: All eyes will on Martin Guptill
Martin Guptill has scored 176 runs in this T20 World Cup and has got starts in all of the innings. He is the only New Zealand batsman to score a fifty in this tournament. Guptill has scored 467 runs against England which is the most by a New Zealand and overall the 3rd highest run-getter in T20Is. The last time he batted against England, Guptill smashed 19 balls fifty in 2019.He has 4 fifties to his name against England in T20Is which is joint-most by a batsman along with Aaron Finch (1 century and 3 fifties) and Virat Kohli (4 fifties). With some runs to his name and good form against England Guptill would be in the limelight for New Zealand to deliver at the big stage.
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:48 PM IST
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler, England's star man
Jos Buttler with 240 runs in the 2nd highest run-getter in T20 World Cup,2021. He is the only batsman to score a ton this tournament so far. Buttler has smashed 13 sixes so far which is also the most by a batsman in this World Cup. 62.5% of his runs have come in boundaries so far (150/240). With 1 more six Buttler will most sixes smashed by an English Batter in a single World Cup edition, Luke Wright also smashed 13 sixes in 2012. Also, with 10 more runs, he will have most runs in by an English Batter in a single World Cup edition Joe Root scored 249 runs in 2016.Overall in T20 World Cup Buttler with 545 runs is the 3rd highest run-getter among English batsmen, with 36 more runs he will have themost runs for England in T20 World cup surpassing Kevin Pietersen with 580 runs. Against New Zealand Buttler has never opened the innings but has scored 176 runs in 8 innings including a fifty while batting at #6.He has an average of 35.20 and Buttler’s strike rate of 155.75 which is the best among all the teams he has played in T20Is.
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:45 PM IST
England vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: NZ's best performance vs ENG
Lowest total defended: 164 On Sep 18, 2007
Highest total chased: 173 On Mar 22, 2014
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: ENG's best performance vs NZ
Lowest total defended: 184 On Feb 05, 2008
Highest total chased: 154 On Mar 30, 2016
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:39 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live Score: Highest Successful run-chases in Abu Dhabi
1) Namibia- 166/4 in 19 overs against Netherlands
2) Hong Kong- 166/6 in 19.4 against Afghanistan
3) Australia- 161/2 in 16.2 overs against West Indies
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:36 PM IST
England vs New Zealand: Venue Insights, Abu Dhabi- PT 2
Best Bowling Figures:
4/13 By Craig Young (Ireland) Against Nigeria In 2019.
Highest Partnership:
140 By KL Rahul And Rohit Sharma (India) For 1st Wicket
Against Afghanistan In 2021.
Win Rate Batting First:
40% (4 Won; 6 Lost)
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:33 PM IST
England vs New Zealand: Venue Insights, Abu Dhabi- PT 1
Highest Team Total:
225/7 By Ireland Against Afghanistan In 2013.
Lowest Team Total:
84/10 By Bangladesh Against South Africa In 2021.
Highest Individual Score:
117 By Shaiman Anwar (United Arab Emirates) Against Papua
New Guinea In 2017.
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:29 PM IST
ENG vs NZ Live Updates: England handed first defeat
England's Road to Semifinal - Match 5: Morgan's ENG were handed their first defeat of the tournament in the final Super 12 game. South Africa won by 10 runs in a nail-biter in Sharjah.
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
ENG vs NZ Live: Brilliant Buttler strikes again
Batting first, England scored 163-4, with Buttler scoring an unbeaten 101. In the second half, the Lanka Lions reached 137/10 in 19 overs.
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:23 PM IST
ENG vs NZ Live Score: England face scare against Sri Lanka
England's Road to Semifinal - Match 4: Morgan's England did beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in Sri Lanka but not before having to sweat.
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:20 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live Updates: ENG's Jordan, Buttler wreak havoc
In the first innings, Australia were bundled out for 125 in 20 overs. In response, Buttler's innings took Dubai by storm, as he smashed 71 off 32 balls.
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:16 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live: ENG thrash AUS
England's Road to Semifinal - Match 3. England produced one of their finest performances yet against Australia in Dubai
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:15 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand Live: Roy shines
Jason Roy was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for 38-ball 61. England restricted Bangladesh to 124/9 in 20 overs. The side chased down the target with 5.5 overs to spare.
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:12 PM IST
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: ENG thump BAN
England's Road to Semifinal - Match 2: In their second game, the Englishmen continued in the same vein as they thumped Bangladesh by 8 wickets
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:09 PM IST
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Live Score: ENG outplay WI
Batting first, West Indies were skittled for 55 in 14.2 overs. In response, England stuttered as they lost 4 wickets, but conquered the target in 8.2 overs
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:06 PM IST
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: England beat World champions
England's Road to Semifinal - Match 1: England got off to a fantastic start as they thwarted defending World Champions, West Indies in the first game of the Super 12 stage
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST
England vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Road to the semifinal
Let's take a look at their road to the semifinals
-
Nov 10, 2021 05:00 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live Score: And then there were 4
After about 3 weeks of entertaining cricket, the T20 World Cup has reached its business end, and two giants of the game, England and New Zealand, are going to get it underway.
-
Nov 10, 2021 04:56 PM IST
England vs New Zealand Live, T20 World Cup
Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup between England and New Zealand being played in Abu Dhabi. After nearly 3 weeks of entertainment. it's down to the final 4 teams. And today, we have a mouth-watering clash at hand as two of the best T20Is sides in the world currently are squaring off against each other for a berth in the final. Can Kane's men avenge their 2019 World Cup defeat or will Morgan and Co. pile further misery on the Black Caps? Irrespective of the result, you, my lovely viewers, are assured of top-notch entertainment. So, sit back, relax and enjoy the action. Let the games begin!
