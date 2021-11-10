England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: ENG vs NZ; Morgan, Williamson eye final berth

England Vs New Zealand Live Score: We are now in the business end of T20 World Cup 2021 and to get the knockouts stage off the mark, we have Eoin Morgan-led England locking horns with Kane Williamson-marshaled New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 WC. Both sides head into the contest on the back of four wins and a defeat each. Apart from the fact that they are two of the best T20I sides in the world currently, the encounter will be watched keenly as the Black Caps would look to avenge their 2019 World Cup's final defeat. Yes, I am talking about THAT match. Whether or not the Kiwis are able to remains to be seen. However, one can be assured of top-notch cricket in Abu Dhabi today.

