Home / Cricket / Eoin Morgan returns, England name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is after all 16-members test Covid-negative
Eoin Morgan will lead England in the T20Is against Pakistan (Action Images via Reuters)
Eoin Morgan will lead England in the T20Is against Pakistan (Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Eoin Morgan returns, England name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is after all 16-members test Covid-negative

  • England T20I squad for Pakistan series: Morgan is one of nine players who have been included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the series against Sri Lanka.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:46 PM IST

Eoin Morgan was named as the England captain as nine of England's first-XI cricketers returned to the T20I squad after completing their self-isolation period for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

"Morgan is one of nine players who have been included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the eries against Sri Lanka. All of the 16-player squad and support staff have returned negative Covid-19 tests to clear them for the series," ECB said in a release.

Paul Collingwood will oversee the team as head coach with Chris Silverwood to take a break. The three-match series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday 16 July.

England's T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali , Jonny Bairstow ,Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler , Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam, Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey


(More to follow...)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eoin morgan
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.