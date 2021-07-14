Eoin Morgan returns, England name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is after all 16-members test Covid-negative

Eoin Morgan was named as the England captain as nine of England's first-XI cricketers returned to the T20I squad after completing their self-isolation period for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

"Morgan is one of nine players who have been included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the eries against Sri Lanka. All of the 16-player squad and support staff have returned negative Covid-19 tests to clear them for the series," ECB said in a release.

Paul Collingwood will oversee the team as head coach with Chris Silverwood to take a break. The three-match series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday 16 July.

England's T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali , Jonny Bairstow ,Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler , Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam, Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey





(More to follow...)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON