Eoin Morgan slams fourth fastest ICC World Cup century against Afghanistan

England captain Eoin Morgan made the most of a friendly and pedestrian Afghan bowling attack to slam the fastest ICC World Cup century by an Englishman ever. Morgan was firing on all cylinders as he took just 57 deliveries to reach the three-figure mark, the fourth fastest in the history of the tournament, during England’s match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford.

Coming in to bat at the fall of Jonny Bairstow’s wicket, Morgan took the attack to the Afghan bowlers even as the impressive Joe Root saw his captain race past him. Morgan reached his half-century in 36 deliveries and then took just 21 more balls to bring up his 13th ODI century.

The Three Lions captain also shattered the record for the most number of maximums hit in an ODI innings by an Englishman. Morgan has been in impressive form in the tournament so far but his onslaught against the hapless Afghans was a treat for the eyes of the English fans, who had gathered in numbers on a sunny after in Manchester to support their team.

The southpaw was particularly severe in his treatment of Afghanistan’s most prolific bowler Rashid Khan. Morgan hit the mystery spinner to all parts of the park and annihilated him.

Morgan was eventually dismissed for 148 off 71 deliveries. On route he also broke the record for most number of sixes hit in an ODI innings with 17 hits across the boundary rope.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 18:17 IST