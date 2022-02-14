'Even 1 rupee was not left': Chopra rates team 9/10 at IPL 2022 Auction; 'How can someone do it with so much precision'

The IPL 2022 Auction ended on Sunday with all teams managing to lock in on their final squads. Aakash Chopra, while talking about Lucknow Super Giants' performance at the mega-auction, opined that the newcomers spent their money well and made some smart purchases.

LSG ended up with a squad size of 21 players and spent every single rupee they have available. While reviewing the auction in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra gave the franchise a score of 9/10.

"I have given the Lucknow Super Giants the second-most numbers. I have given them 9/10. First, they spent all the money they had; even one rupee was not left. They are phenomenal; how can someone do it with so much precision. They bought 21 players, and there are some outstanding buys.

“They had Rahul, Stoinis and Bishnoi. If you have Stoinis, you think if you can get Jason Holder. Generally, teams think if they can get Stoinis or Mitchell Marsh or Jason Holder. You don't get all three together, they have got two already,” explained Chopra.

Talking about Quinton de Kock and the securing the services of Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda, he said:

"In Quinton de Kock, you have got a player who is 29 years old, and plays just white-ball cricket. You got him for 6.75 crores; he will open and hit, and he is left-handed. Phenomenal buy.

"You see Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda, and then you think Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi - they were all expensive; Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda seem to be a steal.

“After that, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder. They also have Krishnappa Gowtham. No team has so many all-rounders. I mean go to this team if you want to make a list of multi-faceted cricketers."