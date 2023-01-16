‘Even after getting Player of the Match, your place is not assured’: Uthappa slams 'constant changes' in Team India

India kicked-off their World Cup preparations on an emphatic note, completing a whitewash against Sri Lanka, which was also their first ODI of the series. The team won all the three matches, producing clinical shows in both departments. Virat Kohli, who endured a rough patch for almost three and a half years, slammed two tons in the three matches and Shubman Gill, who was picked ahead of Ishan Kishan, also scored a century in the final encounter at Thiruvananthapuram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the scintillating show, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa pointed out an area of concern, which he believes needs quick fixing. Citing the example of Kuldeep Yadav, who was dropped from the second Test against Bangladesh despite being named Player of the Match in the first, Uthappa said such move don't convey a positive message, especially to the youngsters.

He also feels decision such as this are one of the reason behind India's drought at ICC tournaments. Despite entering the tournaments as one of the favourites, India have not been able to lift a World Cup since the 2011 triumph. India had last won the ICC Champions Trophy back in 2013, which also came under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Rishabh Pant issues first-ever statement since horrific car crash, pens emotional ‘road to recovery’ message

Justifying his stance, Uthappa also pointed out the superb run by Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, stating the franchises are most successful only because of few changes in their squad.

"Kuldeep was 'Player of the Match' in first Test against Bangladesh and he was out of the team for the next match; it doesn't give (send) a good message," Uthappa told PTI in an interview.

"Yes, you can explain things to Kuldeep once but this gives (sends) a wrong message to the young players that even after getting the 'Player of the Match', your place in the team is not assured," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's heart-winning reaction to fan's 'where is our Sanju' question leaves Kerala crowd emotional

Uthappa feels the trend to make "constant changes" in the squad was making players feel unsafe. "I think in the team. There have been constant changes in the team for a long time, when a player does not feel safe, he always remains with the mindset of saving his place in the team."

"I think it is important to give a sense of security to the players. What we are seeing is, for the last few years, too many changes are going on. And in crucial matches, their performance dips because they are not sure of their place in (the) team for the next match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You look at IPL, most of the times such teams have won the titles which have made less changes in the playing XI. The success of Chennai (Super Kings) and Mumbai (Indians) also proves this," Uthappa added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail