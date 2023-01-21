'Even after such good results if you have doubts about Team India...': Shami not pleased with World Cup question

The ODI Cricket World Cup will be held in India this year, with fans hoping to see their favourite cricketers competing against each other. Focus will be on India, who will be for the first-time entirely host the showpiece event, having earlier held it in 2011 with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. India won that year, defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

The hosts are among the favourites in the ICC showpiece event, but haven't been at their best after disappointing showings in the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup last year. Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently up against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, and grabbed a series-clinching victory in the second game on Saturday, in Raipur.

Chasing a target of 109 runs, India eased to 111 for two in 20.1 overs as Rohit Sharma hit a half-century. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill remained unbeaten with a knock of 40 runs off 53 balls. Initially, India destroyed the visitors' batting order, bowling the out for 108 in 34.3 overs as Mohammed Shami took three wickets. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar and Hardik Pandya scalped two dismissals each.

Speaking after the match, pacer Shami was asked about India's World Cup preparations and if the side was ready or not. Displeased with the question, Shami said, "Dekhiye, mujhe nahi lagta logo ko abhi tak doubt hai Indian team ke upar. Aapko itne acche results diye hai 4-6 saalo mei. Agar uske badh bhi aapko doubt hai, World Cup ke liye bahut lamba time hai. Toh humare pass bahut series hai, practice karne ke liye, match khelne ke liye. Aur players ko jaan ne ko liye. Toh abhi humare pass time hai toh behetar hoga ki hum match-to-match jaaye. (See, I don't think people have doubt over the Indian team. We have been giving good results in past 4-6 years. If still have any doubts, we have a lot of time left for the World Cup. We have many series for match practice. We have more time to know players. We have time so it's better to take it match-to-match.)".

India have experimented a lot lately and have also been using two squads for different series, with the likes of Hardik Pandya taking over captaincy when needed. Meanwhile in the pace department, Rohit has also tried Umran Malik, who has received rave reviews for his recent exploits in Indian colours. With the World Cup coming up, Rohit and Rahul Dravid will be hoping for Jasprit Bumrah to regain full fitness, and find a solution to their openers' conundrum.

