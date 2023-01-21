‘Game won’t stop if somebody is injured...': Shami opens up on Bumrah's absence from Team India setup

Having not been a regular part of Team India's setup since July last year, Jasprit Bumrah has been sorely missed by cricket fans. The pacer missed the Asia Cup last year due to a back injury and then was also out of the T20 World Cup, after making a comeback in the T20I series vs Australia in September. During the Aussie series, he was out after only two matches.

The MI star is currently in a race in time to get fit for the last two Test matches against Australia. But the selectors won't be taking any chance due to the upcoming ODI World Cup. Without the bowler, India has been reliant on the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, with even Umran Malik making his mark recently.

India are currently up against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, and sealed a 2-0 series-clinching victory in the second fixture on Saturday. Speaking after the match, Shami, who took three wickets, opened up on Bumrah's absence and hoped that he would regain his fitness soon. "Dekhiye, acche players ke hamashe kami feel hoti hai. Lekin aisa nahi hai ki agar by chance ki koi player injured ho jaye, esa nahi ki game ko rok diya jaye ya kuch ho. Zaroor miss karte hai, woh acche bowler hai. Toh bus yahi dua hai ki wo jaldi se wo team par aaye toh team aur strong ho jayegi. Toh bus koshish ye he hai ki wo jaldi se apne fitness par work kare aur jaldi se Team India ko join kare aur jo setup wo set karde (We always feel the absence of a good player. By chance if a player gets injured, its not like it will stop our game or something like that. We obviously miss him. He is a very good bowler. I just hope that he comes back to the team soon, then the team will become more stronger. I hope he works on his fitness fast and joins Team India soon)."

Chasing a target of 109 runs, India easily reached 111 for two in 20.1 overs, with Shubman Gill (40*) and Ishan Kishan (8*) remaining unbeaten. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma bagged a half-century. Initially, New Zealand were bowled out for 108 in 34.3 overs, courtesy of a three-wicket haul by Shami. Also, Washington Sundar and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.

