'Even if I say, will they stop?': Prithvi Shaw's razor-sharp response to criticism over off-field image

When Prithvi Shaw had scored a century on his Test debut back in 2018, Ravi Shastri, effusive in praise, said that there was bit of "Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara" in the youngster's batting ability. Shaw was destined for greatness, was what most felt, having earlier that same year emerged as the winning skipper for India's U19 team in the World Cup. But over the last few years, Shaw has struggled to find a place in the Indian team besides a string of off-field incidents which has marred his image creating a different perspective among critics.

Prithvi Shaw reacts to criticism over off-field image

Shaw has so far managed to appear in the Indian team only 12 times - five in Tests, six in ODIs and one in T20I with an international tally of 528 runs. He stitched a string of strong performances in the domestic circuit over a few seasons as he kept knocking doors of the selection committee, hoping for a comeback, which eventually happened earlier this year for a home T20I series. But to his misfortune, the management backed Shubman Gill for the opening role which eventually helped the batter find form, leaving Shaw without a chance since July 2019.

In between the two, Shaw has been hit by various off-field incidents as well which includes being suspended for doping violation in 2019, after which his fitness and lifestyle came under scrutiny. There were reports earlier this year that he had failed to pass the yo-yo test as well.

When asked in an interview with Cricbuzz and Wisden, about his off-field image the criticism he faces owing to it, he replied saying what Taylor Swift had summed it up in her 'Shake it off' song - "And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate..."

Shaw said: "Even if I say, will they stop? They will keep saying. If I am doing good on the field, they will write good things about me. If I am not doing well (with my cricket), they will write: 'Oh he went there, enjoyed somewhere, this and then'. It's going to keep happening. It happens to the best of the players. When you are not performing, something negative does come out, even if it's not reflective of the person. Even if I don't step out, things will be said. We can't stop them."

In times like this, Shaw simply shuts himself out from social media to focus back on his priorities.

"I switch off my phone. The mood instantly becomes better. Everything gets into your head because of social media," he said when asked about his mood booster.

