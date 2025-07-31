'Even if we were to face Pakistan in final...': India Champions explain WCL semifinal boycott

Amid the high-voltage build-up to the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 semi-final, the India Champions grabbed headlines on Wednesday by officially withdrawing from the scheduled clash against Pakistan at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, prompting the organisers to call off the match. The decision, taken collectively by the players, was in protest of the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack and in line with India’s long-standing stance against bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan. Indian Champions refused to play against Pakistan in WCL semifinal

Although the India Champions have yet to release an official statement, an insider told The Times of India that the players chose to withdraw from the semifinal in order to prioritise national sentiment over sporting obligations.

"We are not playing against Pakistan (in semis). Our country and nation will always be at the top for us, and then anything. India ke liye kuch bhi. We are proud members of the Indian team. We have struggled and worked hard to put the Indian flag on our shirts, and we earned it. We will never let our country down, no matter what. Bharat Mata ki jai," the insider said on condition of anonymity.

It was further clarified that the players would have stood by their decision even if they were to face Pakistan in the final.

"Even if we had entered the final and faced Pakistan, we all would have done the same. We all Indians are on the same page," the insider added.

The WCL organisers showed respect to the decision made by the players of the India Champions side and hence called off the game. Pakistan, hence, qualified for the final.

This was the second time that the Indian unit refused to play against Pakistan in the WCL, having earlier pulled out of their July 20 league game at the same venue.

Sporting relations between the two neighbouring countries worsened after the Pahalgam incident on April 22, which was followed by a military showdown. While India and Pakistan have not faced other in international cricket since, the men's teams are all set to face each other on September 14 in the Asia Cup in the UAE. Later on October 6, the women's teams will face off in the ICC ODI World Cup in Colombo.