Pakistan set for 2028 Olympics rejection as ICC finalise qualification pathway: Report

Cricket is set to return to the Summer Olympics after a 128-year hiatus, with six teams competing in both the men's and women's T20 formats at the LA28 Games. However, former T20 world champions Pakistan and New Zealand won't be part of the next Olympics after the International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly finalised the qualification pathway. Why Pakistan will miss out on 2028 Olympics(AP)

According to a report in the Guardian, Pakistan and New Zealand could miss out on the men's T20 cricket tournament at the Olympics in 2028 after the ICC confirmed the qualification scenario during July's Annual General Meeting in Singapore.

The report stated that the ICC decided to implement a regional qualification system. "It has been proposed that the top-ranked team in Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa qualify automatically, along with the USA, who would represent the Americas. That would have implications for West Indian islands hoping to compete," it explained.

Based on the proposed system, India (Asia), Australia (Oceania), Great Britain (Europe), and South Africa (Africa) would qualify based on current T20I rankings, while the USA (Americas) would gain an entry by virtue of being the host nation, which would likely impact Caribbean teams' participation.

New Zealand, currently fourth in the latest ICC T20I rankings, would miss out to Oceania rivals Australia, who are ranked second. Pakistan, ranked eighth, and Sri Lanka, ranked seventh, would be edged out by top-ranked India in Asia.

The report added that both Pakistan and New Zealand are unhappy with the ICC’s decision. While the proposal has yet to be formally ratified by the board, it is considered unlikely to be reversed.

Meanwhile, despite being hosts, the USA could also face disqualification from LA28 if they fail to obtain National Governing Body (NGB) recognition from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). This is a requirement to participate in the Games under the Olympic Charter. The USA had impressed in the 2024 T20 World Cup by reaching the Super Eight stage, notably defeating Pakistan in the group stage.

Qualification for the women's tournament, however, will be determined through the T20 World Cup next year.