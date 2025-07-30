'Pata nahi India ab kis muh se khelega': Shahid Afridi's brutal swipe as WCL 2025 semifinal all but called off

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi stirred a buzz on social media with a sharp swipe at the India Champions side, as the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 semi-final between the two teams appears all but called off. India Champions and Pakistan Champions are scheduled to face each other on Thursday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Pakistan Champions all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi(Instagram/safridiofficial)

Speaking at a local restaurant in Birmingham, Afridi questioned India’s intent to face Pakistan, especially after the Yuvraj Singh-led side had refused to play them during the league stage earlier in the tournament — a decision that had forced WCL organisers to cancel the match.

"Pata nehi India kis muh se khelega magar khelega humare sath hi (Don't know with what face India will play, but they'll end up playing with us only)," he said as the clip went viral on social media.

Afridi's statement came amid a report that Indian players have expressed their unwillingness to play against Pakistan Champions in the WCL 2025 semifinal, citing the nation's stand against any bilateral sporting ties with the neighbouring country after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan hinted at the same during India's group-stage match against England on July 27, that the team's stance would not change if they faced Pakistan in the knockout round.

"Brother, you're asking this question at the wrong place right now. Do you think I'm going to answer? You shouldn't be asking this. And if I haven't played earlier, then I still won't play," he had said.

After winning all four of their completed group games in the second season of the WCL, Pakistan reached the semifinal and hence finished top of the table. On the other hand, India lost three in a row before beating the West Indies Champions in just 13.2 overs in their last group match on Tuesday. They finished fourth in the group.

Earlier on Wednesday, EaseMyTrip, the league's top sponsor, clarified that it does not want to be associated with the semifinal fixture between India and Pakistan.

"We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you've made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand," company's co-founder Nishant Pitti wrote on his 'X' handle.

"@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL."