Wednesday, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
India legends boycott playing against Pakistan in semi-final of WCL 2025: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 06:20 pm IST

The India Champions team took a similar stance earlier in the WCL tournament when they refused to play against Pakistan in the league stage.

Players of the India Champions side have refused to play against Pakistan in the semifinals of the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham on Saturday, upholding the country's stance against bilateral sporting engagements with Pakistan in the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

India refuse to play against Pakistan in WCL semis
India refuse to play against Pakistan in WCL semis

According to a report in the PTI, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, among others, have already expressed their unwillingness to play the knockout game against Pakistan.

The Indian team took a similar stance earlier in the tournament when they refused to play against Pakistan in the league stage. The tournament organisers later called off the game and apologised to the Indian unit for "unintentionally causing discomfort" to the players.

India were scheduled to face Pakistan in the semi-final of the tournament on Thursday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The Mohammad Hafeez-led side qualified for the knockouts after finishing top of the table with four wins in five games in the league stage. India, on the other hand, finished fourth in the group stage and only sealed a semi-final berth after a dominant win over the West Indies Champions, chasing down the target in just 13.2 overs on Tuesday. Prior to that, they had lost all their group-stage matches.

ALSO READ: 'You will be backbone of India's...': Gambhir's big words for Dhruv Jurel as Oval Test opportunity looms

Earlier, EaseMyTrip, one of the league’s top sponsors, announced that the company would not be associated with the semifinal between India and Pakistan. The decision, shared on social media, was made in the national interest, with company co-founder Nishant Pitti stating that “terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand.”

"We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you've made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand," Pitti wrote on his 'X' handle.

"@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL."

