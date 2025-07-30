'You will be backbone of India's...': Gambhir's big words for Dhruv Jurel as Oval Test opportunity looms

Dhruv Jurel has featured a few times in the last two Tests of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, albeit in a substitute wicketkeeper’s role. But come the finale at The Oval, Jurel is all but certain to make his first official appearance on English soil, stepping in for Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the fifth Test with a fractured toe. India's coach Gautam Gambhir and Dhruv Jurel during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London(PTI)

Jurel first took the field as a substitute during England’s first innings in the third Test at Lord’s, after Pant injured his right index finger trying to stop a leg-side delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. The 24-year-old, who energetically waved from the dugout while Pant received medical attention, quickly suited up and took over the gloves. He kept wickets in both innings, although Pant returned to bat later in the match.

In the fourth Test in Manchester, Pant suffered a severe toe injury while batting on Day 1 and had to be carted off the field. Jurel again stepped in as the substitute keeper. Despite being advised six weeks’ rest after scans confirmed a fracture, the India vice-captain resumed his innings the following day and scored a gritty fifty, before eventually being ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Jurel last played a Test for India in November 2024, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth. Since then, the Rajasthan Royals star has been patiently awaiting his next opportunity. For a young player, such a long wait can be frustrating, but head coach Gautam Gambhir has been a constant source of motivation throughout the England series. According to Jurel’s childhood coach, Parvendra Yadav, Gambhir had even hinted that the wicketkeeper-batter would get a chance to feature in the series.

Yadav told Times of India: "That's unfortunate news that Pant is not there. Jurel has already been tested in the series with the gloves and has scored valuable runs, so it’s going to be a good opportunity for Dhruv. Gambhir has spoken to him and is impressed with his keeping. 'Mauka milega, ready rehna' — is what Gambhir told him.

"Gambhir had a brief chat with him. He motivated him a lot. In fact, he told him, ‘You will be the backbone of India’s middle order.’ 'Jab mauka mile, do better' — that’s what Gambhir said to him. Gambhir hailed him and said, ‘Acha keeping kiya.’ He says every single member of the team is supportive and helpful. 'Mauka milega zarur, intezar karo, karo, keep working hard.'

Gambhir is well aware of Jurel's batting capabilities on English soil. The Uttar Pradesh lad travelled to England early for the series and played two matches for India A in preparation for the contest, where he scored three consecutive fifty-plus scores. Overall, he has four Test appearances to his name, scoring 202 runs at 40.40, including the match-winning 90 in Ranchi against England last year.

"Gambhir said, ‘Dhruv, you have the capability to bat from the No. 5 to No. 8 positions.’ It’s a challenging role, especially when the team is in deep trouble or needs runs. Coach saab taught him how to prepare for different batting positions. He is learning and applying everything in his game," Yadav added.

Not just Gambhir, Yadav revealed that even Pant has been constantly motivating him throughout the tour, with the two having shared umpteen discussions on wicketkeeping skills.

“Pant has also motivated him a lot. In fact, during the series, he sat with Pant and took some keeping tips. He has passed on his keeping skills to him. Not just Pant — his meetings with MS Dhoni have changed his life. Dhoni told him to keep a 360-degree angle. How to maintain a 360-degree view — that’s what he learnt from Dhoni,” Yadav said.