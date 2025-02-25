'Even MS Dhoni cannot do anything with this Pakistan team': PCB ripped apart after embarrassing group-stage exit

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan continues to receive flak after the side crashed out of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. Former Pakistan women's team captain Sana Mir feels that even a proven leader like MS Dhoni could not have done anything with the Pakistan squad selected for the Champions Trophy, as it was not picked based on the conditions. Pakistan have been knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025. (AFP)

Pakistan were eliminated from the Champions Trophy after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in a Group A match in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Hosts Pakistan lost their opening two fixtures against New Zealand and Bangladesh. On Thursday, the side will now square off against Bangladesh in a dead rubber.

Since Pakistan's squad was announced, social media has been abuzz with criticism, and several former cricketers have highlighted the lack of frontline spinners in the squad.

"The 15 that have been selected (in Champions Trophy squad), even if you make MS Dhoni or (former Pakistan skipper) Younis Khan captain, nobody can do anything to the team because it has not been selected on the basis of the playing conditions," said Mir on 'Game On Hai' programme.

Pakistan's dismal show against India

Pakistan went down by six wickets against India after Virat Kohli put on a clinical show, scoring his 51st ODI ton, helping Rohit Sharma and co chase down 242 with 45 balls to spare.

Mir, who played more than 300 white-ball games for Pakistan, said the management did not pick the ideal team suitable for the conditions.

"I was watching the match when I got a message from a friend that India are 100 for 2 'I think it's over'. So, I said the match was over when the squad was announced," she said.

"Half the tournament we had lost when we announced the 15-member squad, and I am saying this from day one. They (selectors) knew that Pakistan had to play at least one match in Dubai, so how did you bring two part-time spinners," she added.

Sana Mir said that having just one frontline spinner in the squad was a mistake. Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers on Sunday against India, producing a magic delivery to get the better of Shubman Gill.

However, he did not get enough support at the other end, and hence, Pakistan stumbled to a defeat.

"Abrar (Ahmed), who is still new in ODI cricket... in the last five months, they have taken two wickets conceding 165 runs. The selectors removed key players who played in the last two series against Australia and South Africa," said Mir.