'Even when we played, record against India at World Cups wasn't good': Mahmood on outcome of Ind vs Pak T20 WC match

The tickets for the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup match on October 24 have already sold out. That is how eagerly people are waiting for the mother of all battles to resume. Since the last few years, India vs Pakistan has been a rarity with off the ground issues leading to the cancellation of bilateral cricketing ties between the two countries.

The only occasion when India and Pakistan play each other are during ICC events, and with the T20 World Cup beginning, all eyes are already stuck on the resumption of what was once the biggest rivalry in cricket.

India have a stellar record against Pakistan at World Cups, having not lost a single match. But former Pakistan fast bowler Azhar Mahmood doesn't feel it cannot change this time around. Although Mahmood, who played against India at the 1999 World Cup in England, admits that India have a better team and are in much better form currently, Pakistan can indeed register their maiden WC win against India.

"The match is expected to be tough because our players perform well in T20 format but the way India are playing themselves and the kind of team they have, definitely India will have the edge, but on the day, if our players click, I am sure we can beat them," Mahmood told Cricket Pakistan.

India have beaten Pakistan seven times in 50-over World Cups and on five occasions at the T20 World Cups, including the final of the first ever edition back in 2007. Ending such a dominating streak would take a special effort from Pakistan, which Mahmood admits would not be easy. However, if the outcome of Champions Trophy 2017 and how things played out is anything to be by, you never know.

"We played India twice at the Champions Trophy 2017. We lost the round game but beat them in the final. After that, we played them at the 2019 World Cup. Throughout World Cups, we haven’t had a good record against them. Even when we played, Pakistan did not have a great record against India at World Cups," the former quick added.