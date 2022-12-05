‘Every U-16 cricketer would know that’: Ex-PAK star points Rohit's big error after BAN loss, wonders ‘what was he doing’

Rohit Sharma's captaincy once again came under the radar after India suffered a shocking defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI in Dhaka. Despite being folded for 186 in 41.2 overs, the Men In Blue were on the brink of victory before a late blitz by Mehidy Hasan snatched the contest from India's grip. The tailender went to play an unbeaten knock of 38 off 39 balls, as the hosts completed the run chase in the 46th over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the result, many opinions were voiced on social media regarding Rohit's captaincy, and former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was one among them.

Slamming Rohit's captaincy, Kaneria noted that he looked out of sorts and lamented the fact that Washington Sundar was only used for five overs despite scalping two wickets in them.

Also Read | 'It was India's game': Kaif blasts at Rohit and Co. after Bangladesh loss, wonders ‘who is our death bowler?’

“On the field, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma took so many bad decisions. When were you going to bowl Washington Sundar, after returning to India? What was he doing, I just could not understand.

“Sundar had five overs left. Mustafizur Rahman is a left-hander and every U-16 or U-18 cricketer would know that against a left-handed tailender, if you bowl an off-spinner, he will get you a wicket. Sundar would have got the ball to turn on the surface, but Rohit just did not want to bowl him,” the ex-cricketer said on his YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'He's rare talent but isn't doing justice by getting out in 50s or 60s': Gavaskar's verdict on Dhawan vs Gill for 23' WC

Chasing 187, Bangladesh were reduced to 136/9 in 39.3 overs. While many expected Bangladesh to lose from here, Mehidy took charge, while Mustafizur Rahman played a second fiddle.

The duo combined and stitched a record 51-run stand for the tenth wicket, which was also the highest by any Bangladeshi pair for the final wicket.

India will look to square things off when they play the second ODI on Wednesday at the same venue. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be riding high on confidence after defeating a full strength Indian team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail