‘Every young kid looks up to RCB’: Brett Lee heaps praise on team for inspiring the young generation

Some of the biggest stars of the cricketing world have played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the franchise is an inspiration for many young kids playing cricket around the globe as they always strive to play fearless cricket on the field. Former pacer Brett Lee also believes that RCB is a team that every young kid looks up to and wants to be like the stars who have been a part of the franchise.

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee(Getty)

A number of top players including Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ross Taylor and Faf du Plessis have played for RCB and have made a mark in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team always aspires to play boldly in every situation which motivates the budding cricketers.

"RCB to me is a franchise that every young kid looks up to and wants to be a part of. They look like they play hard on the field, I would say extremely hard on the field. It seems like the people involved have a lot of fun outside the field as well," stated Brett Lee on RCB Insider.

The former pacer also revealed his love for RCB's red & gold jersey and stated that like everyone else, he would love to be a part of the franchise as well which has a great fan base around the globe.

Brett Lee commented, "I like the colour red and I admire the beautiful gold on the logo so I think I could fit in RCB really nicely."

RCB will play their next match under the captaincy of Faf du Plessis in Hyderabad on Thursday and will look to register a win to consolidate their place in the playoffs of the ongoing IPL season.

