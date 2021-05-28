'Everyone wants to get their cricket in': Ashley Giles hints at England players not playing remainder of IPL 2021

Ever since the IPL 2021 was postponed midway, there have been no end to speculations regarding when, if at all a possibility, will the remainder of the tournament be held. And now, with reports emerging that the BCCI is looking at a September end-early October window, it gives birth to another question: Will we see the English players participate in it?

Well, as per the recent statement made by England and Wales Cricket Board’s managing director Ashley Giles, we may have seen the last of England players in IPL 2021. As per the FTP, England are supposed to tour Bangladesh right after the conclusion of the five-Test series against India, and then subsequently to Pakistan for two T20Is. And keeping the Ashes and the T20 World Cup in mind, the ECB is expected to rest some key players.

However, Giles made it clear that just because the players have been given a break, it doesn't mean they have the liberty to 'go play cricket elsewhere', extinguishing hopes of the Englishmen playing any further part in the remainder of IPL 2021 whenever it takes place.

"We are going to have to give some of these guys a break at some point. But the intention of giving guys a break for, say, Bangladesh, wouldn't be for them to go and play cricket elsewhere. We have to manage our schedule now, so we get our guys arriving in the best shape possible for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes," said Giles at the launch of IG as the new official partner of England Cricket.

The former left-arm spinner then weighed in on whether the ECB had received any request from the BCCI to alter the five-Test series between India and England starting August 4 in order to fit in the IPL. Last week, reports had surfaced that the BCCI had asked the ECB to trim the five-Test series to four, or possibly push it up front. However, Giles revealed that he has no knowledge of any such thing happening.

"I'm not aware of anything official, any requests to shift anything," said Giles. "As far as we're concerned and what we're prepared for, the matches will be where they are. I'm not surprised there's all sorts of speculation. Everyone wants to get their cricket in. But we've not received anything official and we're cracking on," Giles added.

"We have a full schedule. If we go from the end of the fifth Test in September, we are set to leave for Bangladesh on September 19 or 20. We have a full schedule right through including Pakistan and wherever the T20 World Cup is."