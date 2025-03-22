Menu Explore
ANI |
Mar 22, 2025 10:26 AM IST

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was full of praise for Sachin Tendulkar after witnessing the batting maestro roll back the years in the International Masters League.

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

"Everytime Sachin bats is magical": Yuvraj Singh hails Tendulkar

Gurugram [India], : Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was full of praise for Sachin Tendulkar after witnessing the batting maestro roll back the years in the International Masters League.

"For me, it was just a celebration about Sachin Tendulkar. The Masters League is about the great master. The first little master was Sunil Gavaskar. Then it was Sachin Tendulkar. I think both the little masters were there, and the tournament went really well. We won, we were very professional about our game and about our preparation, and the best team won," Yuvraj told ANI.

The former all-rounder expressed his delight at sharing the field with Tendulkar again, emphasizing the joy of watching him bat.

"We are very happy for Sachin Tendulkar to see him on the park, every time he bats is magical. It was great to play with him, see him bat, and hit the ball like he used to. I hope people really enjoyed it, and hopefully, we can do it next year if our bodies allow," he added.

Yuvraj, known for his candid remarks, couldn't help but admire Tendulkar's fitness and batting prowess even at the age of 52.

"I can't complain because he's 52 and he was batting like a 35-year-old. Pretty impressed, and hopefully, we can do it next year as well," he remarked.

Apart from cricket, Yuvraj has now shared thoughts about his latest venture, KOCA . He spoke about the significance of maintaining a balanced diet and his motivation behind launching the restaurant.

"Well, I think I'm at that stage in life that I need to be careful about my food because my life has been a roller coaster. Certain things don't suit me, and certain things do but as an athlete, I think it's important to keep a good diet and represent myself well. It's important to be healthy, and that's the reason why we are celebrating KOCA tonight," Yuvraj explained.

He emphasized that KOCA offers a wide variety of cuisines, catering to diverse tastes.

"It's a place where people can come, taste our food, and celebrate. With friends, you celebrate life by eating good food. We have everything, ghar ka khana, continental, Chinese, Japanese, whatever you want, we have it," he added.

He hopes to welcome his teammates soon.

"Yes, I was just talking to Hazel that not only just our gang, we should invite everyone. It's important that everybody comes here, enjoys the food, and tells us, 'Yuvi, your food is good,'" he said.

One of Hazel's choices, Dal Puri, is set to be added to the menu soon.

"Dal Puri is Hazel's recommendation. I'm very sure it's going to come in the future, but my section is mostly about what foods I like, and I think people who are vegan, vegetarian, and have certain issues with their diet.We have everything. So I would love for people to come and experience everything ," Yuvraj concluded.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

