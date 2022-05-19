Watch: Evin Lewis' match-changing catch to dismiss Rinku Singh leaves de Kock and Stoinis shocked, breaks KKR's heart

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which the latter won by two runs, witnessed a nail-biting finish. Chasing a gigantic 211, the Knight Riders found themselves on the verge of an encapsulating win, only to be crushed by a sensational fielding effort by Evin Lewis in the final over of the contest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With 21 required in the final over, Rinku Singh (40 off 15) almost drove KKR across the line as he hit Marcus Stoinis for two sixes and a four. With the equation reduced to three of two balls, the batter tried to wrap up the show with another big hit.

But what followed next was worth a sight as Lewis, who was fielding at deep backward point, covered a good amount of distance before completing a one-handed beauty to bring an end to the Rinku Singh show at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Watch: Need 21 off 6, Stoinis to Rinku- 4, 6, 6, 2, W, W, last over for the ages

The KKR batter, who kept his side in the hunt till the second-last ball of the high-scoring contest, was dismissed on 40 off 15 deliveries, which featured two fours and four sixes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The catch by Lewis stunned most present at the venue, match centurion Quinton de Kock and Stoinis in particular. Soon after the catch was taken, the wicketkeeper was seen with his hands on his head, while Stoinis sat on the pitch.

Watch: Video of Evin Lewis' catch that changed everything in LSG vs KKR IPL match, left teammates de Kock and Stoinis stunned

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the defeat, KKR's journey also came to an end in the ongoing edition. The team started the must-win match on a poor note with debutant Abhijeet Tomar dropping Quinton de Kock on 12.

Making full use of the second opportunity, the wicketkeeper-batter and Lucknow skipper KL Rahul steered their side to 210/0 after opting to bat first.

In response, brisk scoring by Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer kept KKR in hunt before Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine took the baton. The duo kept hitting sixes and fours and it took a worldie by Lewis to ensure Lucknow advance to the next stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON