'Feels like something happened to my own son': Ex-India chief selector's emotional reaction to Rishabh Pant's car crash

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad was deeply saddened by the tragic car accident of ace cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is on the road to recovery after undergoing three successful surgeries in Mumbai. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Pant miraculously survived a horrific car accident last year in December. Pant, who is the captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise, will miss the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of his injuries in a road accident.

One of the most talented cricketers in world cricket, wicketkeeper-batter Pant suffered multiple injuries when he crashed his Mercedes on the NH-58 highway on December 30. Sharing his thoughts about the injured cricketer amid these testing times, former national selector Prasad sympathised with Pant and issued an emotional statement.

"I feel very sad for Rishabh Pant, it feels like something has happened to my own son. It feels painful because we have seen his transition from Under-19 to the international level. We have seen him grow in front of our eyes, and seeing that horrific accident is not only painful for him and his family but also for all those people who have supported him and who have been with him," Prasad told rediff.com.

The Indian cricketer was first admitted to a Dehradun-based hospital before he arrived in Mumbai for further treatment where he had three surgeries. The 25-year-old was airlifted from Dehradun. On Monday, Pant issued his first statement since the horrific accident. "From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors, and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field," Pant said.

Pant also thanked two young men (Rajat and Nishu), who rescued him after the tragic car crash near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. The Indian gloveman last played in the two-Test series against Bangladesh in December.

