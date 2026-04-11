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Ex-ACC chief slams Asif Nazrul, says BCB ‘walked into trap’ in T20 World Cup withdrawal: ‘Riding on anti-India feeling’

The entire withdrawal controversy arose after the BCCI removed pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026, amid political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 12:41 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Former ACC CEO Ashraful Haque slammed Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul and ex-BCB chief Aminul Islam Bulbul for the country's T20 World Cup 2026 fiasco. Bangladesh withdrew from the T20 World Cup, citing security concerns regarding playing in India after a diplomatic standoff. The BCB asked for their group matches to be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka, but the ICC rejected the request. Meanwhile, Scotland were slotted in as their replacements.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland after their withdrawal decision.(PTI)

Speaking to Revsportz, Haque blamed Bulbul for falling into Nazrul's trap and accused the sports advisor of riding on anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh. Initially, Nazrul had claimed that the decision to withdraw was a government decision due to security concerns.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar doesn’t mince words after suffering the same fate as Hazle-Boom at the hands of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

‘Walked into trap’

But then he made a U-turn from his original claim, stating that the decision was made by the BCB chief and the national team players.

"Absolutely, absolutely, and I was surprised that Aminul Islam Bulbul walked into the trap. It's like Asif Nazrul probably told him forcefully that we will not go to India, and right in the next minute, Bulbul says, "We will not go to India." That was a mistake, I think and had Bulbul stood up on his grounds that "we will go to India, because the players want to go to India and we have signed a legal agreement with the organisers that we have to fulfil"," he said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's decision also got support from Pakistan, which initially stated that it would boycott its group stage game against India. But then the Pakistan government made a U-turn from their original decision.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Ex-ACC chief slams Asif Nazrul, says BCB ‘walked into trap’ in T20 World Cup withdrawal: ‘Riding on anti-India feeling’
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