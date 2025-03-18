Ex-CSK star's scathing attack on RCB with 'no camaraderie’ claim among players: ‘They would focus only on 2-3...’

Former Chennai Super Kings spinner Shadab Jakati shed light on his time at Royal Challengers Bengaluru and shared his assessment of why they are yet to win an IPL trophy. Jakati, who started his IPL journey at CSK, went on to join RCB in IPL 2014, but he didn't get many chances there and played only one match in his first season there. RCB are one of the three franchises that have not won an IPL trophy since its inception. The Bengaluru-based franchise has heavily relied on Virat Kohli and other overseas stars to get the job done, but the approach hasn't worked in their favour so far. Shadab Jakati, who started his IPL journey at CSK, went on to join RCB in IPL 2014.(Instagram/@shadabjakati27)

Jakati was part of CSK's 2010 and 2011 IPL-winning teams and shared his experience at RCB, which was contrasting to his previous franchise. The former left-arm spinner said that RCB focused only on two to three players, and that approach could not help them win the trophy.

"It's a team game. If you want to win trophies, the team needs to play like a unit. 2-3 players cannot help you win the trophy. Chennai had a strong group of Indian players and some decent foreign players. It is important to get your combination. When I was in RCB, they would focus on 2-3 players only," Jakati told Sportskeeda.

Talking about the contrasting dressing room atmospheres in the two franchises, Jakati made a bold claim that he didn't find any camaraderie among players at RCB.

"There was a huge difference as far as team management, dressing room atmosphere is concerned. Players were very good, but there was no camaraderie, the players did not gel properly," Jakati added.

“CSK looked after their players nicely”

Jakati, who picked the crucial wicket of Sachin Tendulkar in IPL 2010 final, said that the CSK management looked after their players which was a big difference between them and RCB.

"As I said, the role of the team management is quite significant. Chennai's management was very good actually. They looked after their players nicely. These are the small things which make a big difference. So, these are the differences I felt in CSK and RCB," he added.

RCB have banked heavily on Virat Kohli amongst the Indian players and have released the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal over the years. However, this year they have changed their approach a bit and named Rajat Patidar as their new captain.