Ex-IND cricketer debunks social media popularity after Harbhajan's ‘paid fans’ comment causes stir: ‘Dhoni has real…’

Fan wars have become quite common on social media these days, as supporters of their favourite cricketers are often seen clashing on X. Stalwarts like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma enjoy massive fan followings on social media, despite three of them sharing great camaraderie with each other on and off the field, their supporters sometimes stoop low in the attempt to praise their favourite player. MS Dhoni's fans get big shoutout from former Indian cricketers.(Hindustan Times)

Recently, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh talked about the cricket fans and made a bold comment that, "If any cricketer has real fans, it’s Dhoni. The rest are paid and PR." Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who was also present in the panel, was left in splits at the remark, before saying: "Itna sach nehi bolna tha (You weren't supposed to be this honest)."

Harbhajan's statement did not sit well with some on social media, as they felt he indirectly targeted Kohli. The fans of both players clashed on social media.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan also addressed the controversy and suggested that social media fans should not be given much relevance.

“See, what the fans are saying is right, but if you are giving relevance to social media fans, then it's wrong,” he said on Bails and Banter on OTTplay.

‘Dhoni has delivered beside cricket and trophies’

Atul, who played four Tests and nine ODIs for India, suggested that social media followers should not be given much weightage. He talked about how Dhoni has connected with people over the years with his humble background and hard work.

“Yes, Dhoni has real fans but people who have actually connected through him over the years, the way Dhoni has delivered beside cricket and trophies, he has changed the culture in India. Dhoni has come from a middle-class family, worked hard, and that gives hope to a lot of people, and I think they are fans of this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli's RCB have sealed a place in the playoffs and are currently placed at the third spot in the IPL 2025 points table. On the other hand, Dhoni-led CSK have a completely contrasting season and are languishing at the bottom, already knocked out of the playoffs race.